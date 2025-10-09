According to reports, Bayern Munich have ‘set a demand’ for Liverpool target Michael Olise, who could replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

In this summer’s transfer window, Liverpool were comfortably the biggest spenders in Europe as they invested around £400m to secure their top targets.

The Reds broke the British record transfer twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, with the latter player joining the club from Newcastle United for around £125m.

Liverpool also landed Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni, but they were poor before the international break as they lost three consecutive away games.

Arne Slot’s side will eventually click as they have loads of quality at their disposal, but they could also be active in next year’s transfer windows.

Liverpool are likely to prioritise a new centre-back and a centre-midfielder in the coming months, though they could also sign a winger to be Salah’s long-term replacement.

Earlier this year, Salah penned a new two-year deal to commit his future to Liverpool until 2027, but he has made a slow start to this campaign.

Olise currently appears to be their preferred target to replace Salah as the former Crystal Palace star has been a revelation at Bayern Munich.

The 23-year-old has five goals and six assists in his ten appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season, though his future is in doubt as Bayern Munich have indicated that they are keen to tie him to a new contract and ward off interest from elsewhere.

The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele has confirmed that Olise to Liverpool in 2026 is “one to watch”.

“Yes, there is a chance. Confidential has reported before how Olise, the Bayern Munich forward, is certainly one to watch for next summer – albeit it is nothing more than that at this stage,” Steele said.

He added: “Olise could definitely be an option in the summer. Watch this space.”

Spanish outlet Fichajes, meanwhile, are reporting that Bayern Munich have ‘set the demand’ of a record 150 million euros (£130m) fee for Olise, which is above the price paid by Liverpool to sign Isak.

