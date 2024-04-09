Liverpool dismiss reports of Amorim ‘agreement’ as Postecoglou ‘first choice’ claim is made

Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou have been linked with the job at Anfield.

Liverpool have not got a ‘verbal agreement’ with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to become their next manager, according to BBC Sport.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a new manager since Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the Premier League club at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Liverpool manager search still far from complete

Xabi Alonso emerged as the early favourite to take over at Anfield in the summer after his brilliant work at Bayer Leverkusen has guided them to top spot in the Bundesliga – but the former Liverpool midfielder announced recently that he will be staying at the BayArena next season.

Following that news, Sporting’s Amorim was quickly installed as the bookmakers’ favourite with managers such as Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann were mooted as possible successors to Klopp.

A report earlier today from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that Liverpool had reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Amorim on a three-year deal, while they were still negotiating a fee with Sporting Lisbon.

But BBC Sport journalist Mandeep Sanghera, presumably briefed by Liverpool, has now insisted that suggestions that ‘a preferred candidate has been identified and acted upon, would be wholly inaccurate’.

‘It is not believed the Reds have reached a verbal agreement with Amorim as they continue their search for Klopp’s successor when the German leaves at the end of the season. ‘It is understood Liverpool are undertaking a thorough and robust process which includes extensive research and due diligence around a number of viable candidates. ‘They do not want get into providing a running commentary on their search but, to suggest a preferred candidate has been identified and acted upon, would be wholly inaccurate.’

‘Ange Postecoglou should be their first choice’

And now with the door wide open for other candidates to take over, former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo wants to see the Reds go after Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Matteo told William Hill: “In terms of who replaces Jurgen Klopp, it has to be Ange Postecoglou at Spurs for me. He plays the right style of football which would be suited at Liverpool and I don’t think the nature of the job would get to him.

“I’ve been impressed with his first season at Spurs – the way he deals with the media and the way his team plays on the front foot is admirable.

“He seems to be an excellent man-manager which is needed at this high level of the game – particularly at a club like Liverpool – plus he can deal with the pressure and has won silverware.

“It seems Xabi Alonso has chosen to not pursue the job at this stage of his career and Ruben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi are other managers on the list who could be available, but Postecoglou should be their first choice.”