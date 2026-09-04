Liverpool have ‘got their man back’ as ‘magnificent’ Alexander Isak downs Ipswich

A 2-0 win for Liverpool at Ipswich Town could be the catalyst for Alexander Isak’s Reds career, with Jamie Redknapp calling the striker’s performance ‘magnificent’.

Liverpool took the lead just six minutes in when Cody Gakpo showed neat footwork before setting up Isak with a clever pass. Isak took one touch before sending a powerful right-footed effort past Kjell Scherpen when the Ipswich goalkeeper really should have saved at his near post.

Isak secured his first Liverpool brace just three minutes later. Gakpo was once again the provider, sending Isak in behind with a brilliant trivela pass.

The Swedish striker proceeded to turn defender Jacob Greaves inside out before finishing past Scherpen with relative ease.

Isak briefly thought he had netted a hat-trick in the 33rd minute after being set up by Florian Wirtz, though the goal was ruled out due to offside.

Dominik Szoboszlai claimed for a penalty in the 68th minute when he was brought down by Leif Davis in the box, though the Hungary captain was offside when starting his run.

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Ipswich failed to muster any clear-cut chances as Liverpool picked up their first win of the season.

At half time, Redknapp said about Isak on Sky Sports: “They’ve got their man back.”

At full time, Redknapp was asked if it was an important night for Liverpool and Isak. He replied: “I’ll start with that man first – absolutely. You have to believe in yourself, you have to have the belief of the fans that you are the man when you’ve come for such a lot of money, that expectation, that pressure that it brings.

“He’s had a terrible, unfortunate injury last year, and you can hear the Liverpool fans. They absolutely loved what they saw today, he was magnificent.

“Some of his skills, his movement… but that comes maybe because of the goal he got last week, and the confidence that brings.

“So fingers crossed for Liverpool fans and for him that he can carry this on.”

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