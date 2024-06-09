According to reports, Liverpool are ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign Ederson from Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Liverpool invested heavily to overhaul their midfield during last summer’s transfer window as £200m was spent to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

Liverpool to sign another midfielder?

The Premier League giants did not acquire a big-money replacement for defensive midfielder Fabinho as Endo joined the club for around £16m.

At the time, this was a pretty underwhelming signing as Liverpool had previously been linked with Chelsea duo Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Endo did surpass expectations to become a valuable squad player at Liverpool, while Mac Allister was sometimes operated out of position in a deeper role as Fabinho’s exit left a huge void in Jurgen Klopp‘s team.

Despite spending £200m on midfielders last summer, it has been suggested that they could sign a defensive midfielder this summer and they are being linked with Atalanta star Ederson.

The 24-year-old – who recently made his senior debut for Brazil – shone for Atalanta during the 2023/24 campaign. He grabbed seven goals in his 53 appearances across all competitions and impressed against Liverpool in the Europa League knockout stages.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Liverpool are ahead of PSG in the race to land Ederson. Now, according to reports in Spain, they are ‘preparing’ to land Arne Slot’s ‘first signing’, with club chiefs ‘willing to meet the requests of their new head coach’.

‘Slot is close to closing an agreement to bring the player to Liverpool as his first signing. This move would not only mark a new beginning under Slot’s tenure but could also be a response to identified needs in midfield.’

Caught Offside are less extravagant with their report on Ederson to Liverpool, but it is noted that they have been ‘given hope’.

It is noted that Liverpool ‘made an approach’ for Ederson in January and they are going back in for him and Atalanta would be more willing to accept a bid if Teun Koopmeiners does not move on.

‘Arne Slot’s outfit is preparing an offer around the €45-50m [£38.2-42.4m / $48.6-54m] mark in an attempt to convince Atalanta to sell. ‘The Europa League winners are understandably not keen on selling one of their best talents this summer. But should Teun Koopmeiners fail to complete a move, this would allow La Dea to reconsider Ederson’s potential departure. ‘CaughtOffside understands this will only be allowed to take place after the Copa America. The Serie A outfit believes the Brazilian international could have an excellent tournament this summer, which would inevitably boost his value. ‘The Reds are expected to face serious competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United and Newcastle, in addition to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, who all hold interest in the player. ‘Each outfit, CaughtOffside are informed, could take their interest further with concrete steps in the coming weeks.’

