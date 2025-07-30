Liverpool beaten to top spot by Man City in ‘best value’ Premier League table

As a new Premier League season looms, we reveal which clubs offered fans the best value for money last season, and which left supporters feeling short-changed.

Amid constant headlines about fans being ‘priced out’ of the top flight, it’s hard to disagree that being a top-flight football fan is an expensive business.

In fact, according to research, an average fan spends £3,000 a year on supporting their team – not a surprise when you factor in a new kit, tickets, food, beverages and travel to matches.

But which supporters are ‘rewarded’ for their loyalty at the turnstile? And which PL fans can feel hard done by at the end of the season?

To determine which supporters got the best bang for their buck, we compared three key metrics using data from Sport365: cheapest season ticket price for the 2024/25 season, points won at home, goals scored at home in the league.

We then calculated how much fans paid per point and per goal at home – giving a clearer sense of whether a team delivered entertainment and success relative to what supporters paid.

The best value for fans in the Premier League

Manchester City fans might not have seen their side win the title this year, but when it comes to value, they’re head and shoulders above the rest.

Cost of football season ticket table.

A cheapest season ticket price of £425 saw them rack up 42 home points and 43 goals, meaning fans paid just £10.12 per point and £9.88 per goal. That’s unbeatable value in the top flight.

Brentford supporters were next in line, paying just £15.97 per home point, helped by solid form at the Gtech and some of the league’s cheapest tickets. Despite not challenging at the top, their 40 home goals were the second-best return for value hunters.

Nottingham Forest, the league’s most improved side, also delivered on and off the pitch. With a £550 cheapest season ticket and 32 points at the City Ground, fans paid £17.19 per point, a huge return compared to last season, and vindication for those who stuck with them.

The worst value for fans in the Premier League

At the other end of the spectrum, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Southampton fans paid a whopping £83.17 per home point, the worst return in the league. Their home record was dire, with just six points and 13 goals, making each St Mary’s goal cost over £38.

Cost of football Premier League table.

Ipswich Town also struggled after promotion, with fans paying £54.43 per point in a tough return to the top tier. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur supporters were forced to swallow high costs and low rewards. With a cheapest ticket at £856 and just 21 home points, that’s £40.76 per point, one of the worst returns in the Premier League.

And while Arsenal finished near the top of the table again, their supporters paid £1,073 at minimum to watch 39 home points, making them the second-most expensive club per goal behind Southampton, a painful truth for Gunners fans watching another title bid fall short.