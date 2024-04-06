Liverpool begin ‘talks’ with top manager target who is ‘prepared to join’ as Romano issues update

Liverpool are in talks with the agent of Sporting Libson boss Ruben Amorim as they look to make him Jurgen Klopp’s successor, according to reports.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Klopp announced earlier this year that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Ruben Amorim is ‘prepared to join Liverpool’

Xabi Alonso was the early favourite to take over from Klopp before the Spaniard ruled out a move away from Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

That news saw Amorim installed as the new favourite to take on the role with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi also understood to be another candidate Liverpool are looking at.

And now, according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Liverpool have begun negotiations to bring Amorim to Merseyside in the summer.

Aouna wrote on X: ‘Talks continue between Raul Costa, the agent of Ruben Amorim, and Liverpool Ruben Amorim is prepared to join Liverpool. The Reds are leading the race to sign the Portuguese Coach Amorim is now focus to win all the trophies with Sporting.’

Before adding detail in his Foot Mercato article:

‘According to our information, the young 39-year-old tactician is in demand. He has a clause of 20 million if a foreign club wants to offer him. This clause increases to 30 million if a Portuguese competitor wants to recover it. ‘Liverpool have already started discussions with the agent of the Portuguese coach, who is also that of Luis Diaz, Reds player. Ruben Amorim is interested in this project but wants to concentrate on the end of the season with Sporting. But he remains Liverpool’s number one choice.’

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought his own update on the new Liverpool manager situation and has insisted that Amorim is “not the only one” that the Reds are considering.

Fabrizio Romano: Nothing is done or decided yet

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Again, I keep repeating I’m not aware of any contacts between Roberto De Zerbi and Liverpool – at least not so far. It’s completely quiet on that one.

“On Ruben Amorim, he remains the main name on Liverpool’s list for the role – but he is not the only one.

“Nothing is done or decided yet.

“Liverpool are still discussing the situation internally but they have made contact to be aware of Amorim’s situation, as reported days ago.”