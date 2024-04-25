Liverpool ‘beginning to lose patience’ with £75m-rated star as Barcelona identify him as ‘main objective’
Liverpool could be ready to cash in on Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window, according to reports, amid interest from Barcelona.
The Reds could be set for some major changes over the summer with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season to take break from football.
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is now the strong favourite to be their new manager, while Richard Hughes is the new sporting director at Anfield.
There have been rumours that some senior players could leave Liverpool at the same time as Klopp with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diaz all linked with moves away.
Diaz has contributed eight goals and four assists in 33 Premier League appearances, which isn’t bad at all, but potentially fewer contributions than Liverpool were hoping for as they challenged for the title this season.
And now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo insists that Liverpool are ‘beginning to lose patience’ with the Colombia international, who is on Barcelona’s list as they look for a ‘pure winger’.
Fichajes have also claimed over the last week that Barcelona have made him their ‘main objective’ for the summer transfer window but that Liverpool are ‘not willing to facilitate his departure at a low cost’.
How much could Liverpool demand for Luis Diaz this summer?
Colombian outlet El Heraldo has even claimed it would cost a club £102m or even as much as £123m to land Diaz in the summer from Liverpool, who beat Tottenham to the £37.5m signing of the 27-year-old in the 2022 January transfer window.
But a report in the Daily Telegraph from earlier this month is less sure than that with the newspaper claiming that he is rated at around £75m.
They stated earlier this month that Diaz ‘could leave’ Anfield in the summer and that the Colombian was at a ‘crossroads’ heading into the next transfer window.
‘Unusually for a signing who has had two strong years at the club, Díaz is yet to agree a contract extension to replace the original which he signed on his arrival. He will still be contracted for three years come the end of the season, although it is likely at that point it will be necessary for both parties to decide whether he stays for the long term or moves on.
‘PSG are understood to be one interested club, and also Barcelona although given their financial situation it could be hard for the Catalan club to offer Liverpool the kind of fee they might be seeking. Díaz is rated at around £75 million by Liverpool.’