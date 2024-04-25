Liverpool ‘beginning to lose patience’ with £75m-rated star as Barcelona identify him as ‘main objective’

Liverpool could be ready to cash in on Luis Diaz in the summer transfer window, according to reports, amid interest from Barcelona.

The Reds could be set for some major changes over the summer with Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season to take break from football.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is now the strong favourite to be their new manager, while Richard Hughes is the new sporting director at Anfield.

There have been rumours that some senior players could leave Liverpool at the same time as Klopp with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diaz all linked with moves away.

Diaz has contributed eight goals and four assists in 33 Premier League appearances, which isn’t bad at all, but potentially fewer contributions than Liverpool were hoping for as they challenged for the title this season.

And now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo insists that Liverpool are ‘beginning to lose patience’ with the Colombia international, who is on Barcelona’s list as they look for a ‘pure winger’.

Fichajes have also claimed over the last week that Barcelona have made him their ‘main objective’ for the summer transfer window but that Liverpool are ‘not willing to facilitate his departure at a low cost’.

How much could Liverpool demand for Luis Diaz this summer?

Colombian outlet El Heraldo has even claimed it would cost a club £102m or even as much as £123m to land Diaz in the summer from Liverpool, who beat Tottenham to the £37.5m signing of the 27-year-old in the 2022 January transfer window.

But a report in the Daily Telegraph from earlier this month is less sure than that with the newspaper claiming that he is rated at around £75m.

They stated earlier this month that Diaz ‘could leave’ Anfield in the summer and that the Colombian was at a ‘crossroads’ heading into the next transfer window.

The report added: