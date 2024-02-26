Jude Bellingham has praised one Liverpool player after Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday to lift the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool‘s ongoing injury crisis forced Klopp to rely on several inexperienced youth products for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Reds were arguably the better side overall but both teams had a goal disallowed and missed chances before the end of 90 minutes.

Liverpool came on strong during extra time though as Chelsea faltered. After earlier having a goal ruled out, Virgil van Dijk struck again in the 118th minute as he headed home Kostas Tsmikas’ corner to seal the Carabao Cup for Liverpool.

Van Dijk has been criticised in recent seasons as his form declined but he has been back to his best this term as he’s helping Liverpool to challenge for four trophies.

Speaking post-match, Van Dijk admitted he’s “so proud” to play for Liverpool and win his “first trophy as captain”.

“It’s all for the fans, so let’s enjoy it,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports. “An intense game for both sides, they had chances, we had chances. Amazing. First trophy as Liverpool captain.

“We did a job, even with all the problems we have had before the game. I’m so proud, proud to be part of this club and especially proud of the boys.

“I won’t speak too soon, but hopefully we can win a few more [trophies this season].”

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool… Van Dijk greatness, kids, injuries, underdogs and… Carabao BEER?



After the game, a clip emerged of Van Dijk mocking his haters who “thought he was finished”.

Responding to a social media post by Van Dijk, Bellingham lauded the defender. He said: “What a player”.

Van Dijk’s team-mate – Joe Gomez – cannot see Klopp changing his mind on his Liverpool exit and they “respect his decision”.

“No, definitely not,” Gomez told reporters.

“Understanding how long he’s been here, I think he knows he has done everything he can. He has won it all. Everyone respects his decision and we understand it.

“He is one of the wisest men we know and when he says he’s ready, he’s ready. It is what it is, we can’t dwell on that, we just have to do him justice.”

READ MORE: Mailbox… Liverpool’s Carabao Cup glory is a true underdog story after ‘perfect’ final



When asked whether there was extra incentive for Liverpool to give Klopp a trophy-laden farewell, Gomez added: “It’s kind of like it is obvious, it doesn’t need to be spoken about.

“Everyone knows about the importance and we get that aura anyway in team meetings at the minute.

“We know it’s that last hurrah and we just want to give our all for him. We always did but now when the finishing line is in sight it adds that extra emphasis.

“It’s special and hopefully it’s the first of a few we can get this year.”