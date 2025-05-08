Liverpool have been told to “bend over” Real Madrid and set an “extraordinary” demand for the Spanish giants to land Trent Alexander-Arnold “early”.

Alexander-Arnold is in the final couple of months of his Liverpool contract and has announced that he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

It has been widely reported over the past year that the Englishman is Real Madrid’s top target for the right-back position and he was always more likely than Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to leave Liverpool amid serious interest from the Spanish giants.

The 25-year-old waited for Liverpool to win the Premier League to announce his next step, but it is reported that negotiations between the Reds and Real Madrid are ongoing over an ‘early release’ before his contract expiry on June 30 as they are keen for him to feature at the Club World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement will be reached between the two clubs, but former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has encouraged Liverpool to stand firm because Real Madrid are “not a charity”.

“Good for them – why shouldn’t they? Do Liverpool want to be a contributing factor to Real Madrid being crowned in inaugural Club World Cup champions?” Jordan said on talkSPORT when discussing Liverpool refusing to let Alexander-Arnold leave without being suitably compensated.

“He’d keep you to the contract if there wasn’t an alternative. He wouldn’t be saying: ‘I’ve finished my last game so I don’t need to be paid up to June 30’. Because the circumstances have changed and he’s already got himself an outcome and Madrid want this outcome.

“If you go to this tournament, what do you get if you win it? £100 million and if Liverpool give them a player to help them with that, they’ve just given Madrid £100 million to make sure Madrid can maintain their dominance in European football so why? They’re not a charity.

“Of course, they are (a direct rival). Who are going to be playing in the Champions League next year? It would be commercial sense. So what. Trent Alexander-Arnold has achieved what he wanted to achieve and you can believe the benefits of Trent Alexander going on a free have landed where… in his pay packet.”

Jordan has also urged Liverpool to make an “extraordinary” demand for Alexander-Arnold, with a £500,000 fee deemed insufficient.

“Real Madrid do not have the right to have him until June 30, that’s the contractual position,” Jordan continued.

“We’re very what contracts should mean when it comes to the other side of the argument. Liverpool have had to abide by nature the way football is constructed, the Bosman Rule has changed the structure of it all.

“If you want this player to play in a tournament Liverpool aren’t in, it’s not Liverpool’s job to enhance Madrid’s opportunity.

“I would bend them over and make them tie my shoelaces as well as give me an extraordinary amount of money… as much as I could rinse out of them.

“What’s £500,000, that’s his wages. You want something I have got, what do I get in return? Some promise you might do something for me in the future? No, what I want is £5 million and see how much you’ll play towards that.”