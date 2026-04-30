Liverpool ‘betray’ Alonso who is ‘forced to consider’ Chelsea after verbal agreement

Former Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has been ‘betrayed’ by Liverpool and will now ‘consider’ the Chelsea job, according to reports.

The Reds have been in disappointing form for most of this season after Arne Slot won the Premier League title last term.

Liverpool recently exited the FA Cup at the hands of Manchester City, while they were beaten 4-0 on aggregate by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier this month.

The Reds have now won their last three matches in the Premier League to give them a very good chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Champions League qualification would have been the minimum requirement set out by the Liverpool board after spending over £400m in the summer.

There have been some rumours throughout the season that Liverpool could opt to change manager and bring in former Real Madrid head coach Alonso in the summer.

READ: Gerrard ‘disappointed’ that Liverpool didn’t beat Arsenal to £60m transfer

But now reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have decided to ‘betray’ Alonso by reconsidering their stance on Slot with the Reds now thinking about keeping the Dutchman.

On their previous agreement with Alonso, the report adds:

‘There was already talk of a verbal agreement in place , which would be announced at the end of the current season. The World Cup and two-time European champion had made it very clear that he didn’t want to take the risk of joining any team mid-season.’

And now Alonso will be ‘forced to consider other options’ like Chelsea and an unnamed Saudi Arabian side, who are keen on appointing the Spaniard at the end of the season.

READ: Mo Salah penalty ‘conspiracy’ truth emerges as Chelsea star heads to Madrid

Liverpool’s new stance is seen as ‘devastating news for Alonso’ and he could now be considered for the Chelsea job after they sacked Liam Rosenior earlier this month.

Solhekol: The person I would go for would be Xabi Alonso

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol thinks Chelsea should appoint Alonso ahead of other contenders because of his pedigree and history of dealing with tricky dressing rooms.

Solhekol wrote on X: “The person I would go for would be Xabi Alonso. I think just from the career he’s had as a player, all the massive clubs he’s played for, he’s managed Real Madrid as well.

“He was forced out by the Real Madrid dressing room, but it’s different level of dressing room, even to Chelsea’s, and I think he would immediately command the respect of the Chelsea players. And tactically, I think he’d be brilliant.”

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