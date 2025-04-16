A report insists that Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is about to leave Anfield despite claims to the contrary last week after Mohamed Salah renewed.

The Reds were boosted last week by news that Salah had signed a new contract at the club with reports indicating that captain Van Dijk will soon follow.

That news was followed by a 2-1 win over West Ham at the weekend to put Liverpool firmly in control of the Premier League title race heading into the final six matches of the season.

Liverpool are likely to lose Alexander-Arnold at the end of the campaign on a free transfer with widespread reports indicating he will join Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June.

Despite Van Dijk’s future reportedly resolved at Anfield, with BBC Sport among the outlets to report a ‘growing expectation’ that the Liverpool captain would now commit himself to the Reds, reports in Spain are claiming he will leave.

There has been more silence following Salah’s contract renewal and Spanish website Fichajes have filled that by claiming Liverpool have ‘bid farewell’ to the Netherlands international and that he has found a ‘new destination’.

The report adds:

‘At 33, the Liverpool captain’s contract expires next June, and to date, there has been no significant progress on a possible renewal. This uncertainty has set off alarm bells among Liverpool fans, who fear losing one of their key figures. Meanwhile, in Germany, preparations are already underway to make a splash. ‘Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to sign the Dutch international as a free agent next summer. The Bavarian club, in the midst of overhauling its squad, sees Van Dijk as a unique opportunity to bolster its defense with experience, leadership, and proven quality, without having to shell out a large transfer fee. ‘Although Liverpool hasn’t given up yet and is confident of convincing him to stay, the reality is that Van Dijk is starting to look to new horizons. If his departure is confirmed, he would close a brilliant cycle with the Reds, leaving behind a legacy marked by titles, prestige, and numbers that very few defenders can match.’

Van Dijk revealed his love for Liverpool after Arne Slot’s side beat West Ham at the weekend, he said: “Being successful with Liverpool, the culture of the club, everything that embodies Liverpool – that is just part of me.

“I love the club; that’s pretty obvious. I think you can see that in the way I speak about the club, the way I work for the club in terms of what I do on the pitch and off the pitch, and that will always be the same.

“We are two wins, six points away from glory. I know what it means to the club, and I know what it will bring us if it happens. Most of the players don’t, so when it happens, it will be beautiful, but we still have a job to do.”

And he seemed to hint at a stay, Van Dijk added: “I think Liverpool should be able to challenge for titles in the upcoming years.

“Whatever happens in terms of players going out, players coming in, I think it should be a big summer. I think they’re (FSG) planning to make it a big summer, so we all have to trust the board to do the right job.

“I think we 100 per cent can improve. I think we shouldn’t forget the quality that the Premier League possesses, especially this season. It’s incredible how everyone can beat everyone.

“Brentford got a draw at Arsenal, Chelsea-Ipswich was a draw. We obviously lost against Fulham last week, so we can’t forget that either.

“This year, there is a training camp, and there is time for the team to work on what the manager wants, and I think that will then improve the team.

“I think a proper pre-season would definitely help the club in order to be even more consistent than we already have been.”