Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have been encouraged to raid Arsenal and Liverpool for two ideal signings this summer.

PSG beat Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to winning this season’s Champions League and hammered Serie A giants Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

Under Luis Enrique, the Ligue Un giants have overseen a rapid turnaround following Kylian Mbappe’s exit as the best team in Europe is littered with exciting young talents.

It would take a particularly special player to improve PSG’s starting XI, but former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly reckons they should look to raid Arsenal and Liverpool this summer.

Desailly has named Arsenal forward Kai Havertz as an ideal target, while Liverpool flop Darwin Nunez should also supposedly be considered, despite Dietmar Hamann deeming him to be the club’s “biggest ever transfer mistake”.

“There are two players I’d like to see at PSG and one is Kai Havertz from Arsenal,” Desailly told Oddspedia.

“Havertz is the best option because he can play as a midfielder but also as a point of reference up front as a striker.

“For me Havertz would be the best signing for PSG and the other is Darwin Nunez from Liverpool.

“Nunez is a point of reference and has great movement, he has been unlucky in front of goal but I think he’d do well in a back-up role for PSG.

“Those are the two players I’d like to see join PSG this summer.”

Nunez is expected to leave Liverpool this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, but former Premier League winger Lee Sharpe has explained why they should avoid letting him leave.

“I find it difficult to say Liverpool need to offload someone when they’ve just cruised to the Premier League title,” Sharpe said.

“They’ve won it at a canter; they didn’t even need to play the last three or four games because it’s already done and dusted.

“I wouldn’t say anyone at Liverpool necessarily needs to be offloaded, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold already out the door and a couple others looking like they could leave Anfield.

“I’m not even convinced Liverpool are looking at an out-and-out No9; they’ve chopped and changed their forward line throughout the season.

“They’ve got Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez who seem to rotate the striker role between them, which keeps the opposition from predicting how they’ll set up. To not have a regular No9 might suit Arne Slot for that reason. It would be harsh to look to offload anyone else after the season Liverpool have had.”