Liverpool revealed as ‘biggest rival’ to Real Madrid for winger after huge Arsenal transfer blow

Liverpool have emerged as the ‘biggest rival’ to Real Madrid in the fight to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to reports.

Arsenal have been consistently linked with the Spain international – who starred at Euro 2024 – as Mikel Arteta looks to sign competition for Gabriel Martinelli.

But the Gunners were hit by a potentially huge transfer blow earlier on Wednesday with La Liga giants Real Madrid said to be ‘seriously considering’ a move for Williams.

The report from Spanish publication Marca has indicated that Los Blancos had emerged as a ‘very attractive’ option for Williams ahead of the summer transfer window and that Real Madrid are ‘very pleased with his profile’.

Real Madrid believe that Athletic Bilbao’s ‘explosive’ winger could be a ‘blockbuster’ signing that will ‘offset’ the emergence of the brilliant Lamine Yamal at rivals Barcelona.

And now, in another blow Arsenal, Spanish outlet Fichajes insists that Liverpool are the ‘biggest rival’ to Real Madrid for Williams as the Reds ‘want to sign’ the Spaniard this summer.

Arne Slot’s side – who won the Premier League title at the end of April – have ‘set their sights on the Spanish international, whom they have been monitoring for several months’.

The report adds: ‘The English side, who just won the Premier League, believe the Atletico player can bring balance, speed, and dribbling ability to their attacking line. Furthermore, the Anfield team’s dynamic style could prove especially attractive to Nico.’

Athletic Bilbao are still convinced that Williams ‘will only leave if the full release clause is paid’, which stands at €58m, and his ‘progress has only fueled the interest of the continent’s giants’.

The report continued: ‘Although Bilbao still dreams of continuing to enjoy his talent, the truth is that the player is seriously considering a move to a more demanding league. In that scenario, the possibility of wearing the Liverpool shirt is gaining strength, as the player is reportedly willing to listen to an English offer. Everything will depend on the next moves by Madrid and Anfield.’

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant recently claimed that Williams would suit a move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Pennant commented: “I think Nico Williams would be more suited to the Premier League than Kingsley Coman; I’d probably say he’s more of an attractive prospect to bring to the Emirates, especially given his age.

“You definitely wouldn’t turn your nose up at the opportunity to sign Coman, but I think out of the two, Mikel Arteta would favour a move to Williams.

“Something that Coman does offer that Williams doesn’t is experience in winning trophies. He’s won a lot with Bayern Munich and that experience makes a real impact. It shows in the big moments, which Arsenal will want to be part of, so bringing in players that are serial-winners would definitely be beneficial.

“That said, these youngsters nowadays fear nothing. Look at Lamine Yamal, he fears nothing and is really special.”