According to reports in Spain, Liverpool have been dealt a blow as Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a bid for Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the young attackers in La Liga as he has shone for Real Sociedad since joining them from Spanish giants Real Madrid in 2022.

Kubo to the Premier League?

Kubo failed to make a single senior appearance for Real Madrid as he had four loan spells elsewhere before he signed for Real Sociedad permanently ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

In hindsight, Real Madrid may regret letting Kubo leave as he has been a superb signing for their La Liga rivals. He has seven goals and four assists in his 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

His form for Real Sociedad and Japan has fuelled talk linking him with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Kubo has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool amid reports linking the Egypt international with a move to the Saudi Pro League. It was claimed last month that the Reds were preparing to submit an offer for the Japan international.

But according to reports in Spain, they have been beaten to the punch by Spurs, who have ‘set their sights’ on Kubo and are ‘determined’ to sign him ahead of next season.

Tottenham are said to have ‘submitted a tempting offer of €50 million (£43m) to Real Sociedad to acquire the services of the skilled midfielder’. It is noted that he ‘has a release clause of 60 million euros, but they are determined to negotiate a lower price’.

‘Tottenham’s proposal represents a challenge for Real Sociedad, which faces the possibility of losing one of its key pieces in the game scheme. ‘Although the Basque club has Kubo until 2029, the tempting offer from the Spurs could influence the board’s final decision. ‘The possibility of obtaining a significant economic benefit, coupled with the opportunity to strengthen other areas of the team, could lead Real to seriously consider the offer from the English club.’

According to a report from The Boot Room, Spurs and Liverpool could also battle it out for Crystal Palace’s £22m January signing Adam Wharton.