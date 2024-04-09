According to reports, Sporting Lisbon could block Liverpool from activating a low release clause in Ruben Amorim’s current contract.

After it emerged that Xavi Alonso will stick with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season, Amorim has become the new favourite to become Liverpool’s new head coach.

Amorim ‘agreement’ rebuffed

Sky Sports Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg claimed on Tuesday morning that Liverpool have a ‘verbal agreement’ with Amorim, but this report has since been rebuffed by BBC Sport.

Amorim has also been linked with Chelsea of late with Mauricio Pochettino under increasing pressure and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that there are three release clauses in the Sporting Lisbon boss’ contract.

He told Caught Offside. “For now Liverpool are now the most concrete, the interest is there and contacts have taken place with Amorim’s camp.

“They are well informed on his contract, clauses and more. There is a verbal agreement between Amorim and Sporting that he can leave for a fee of €10m if a big club makes a proposal, though his official release clause is €30m for other Portuguese clubs and €20m for other leagues.”

Despite this, a new report from 90min claims ‘Sporting could look to complicate Liverpool’s interest in Amorim in the hope of extracting a higher compensation fee from the Reds’.

‘Sporting could potentially argue that Liverpool do meet their criteria…’

The report explains: ‘Amorim’s contract with Sporting includes a release clause worth €20m (£17.1m) for non-Portuguese sides, but sources indicate there is a gentleman’s agreement between club and manager which will see Amorim allowed to leave for just €10m (£8.6m) if a ‘top European side’ makes an offer.

‘It is the definition of ‘top European side’ which could complicate any approach from Liverpool. Multiple Sporting [sources] claim it refers to any club in a top-five league who are playing Champions League football, and while Liverpool are almost certain to qualify for the competition next season, they are not currently a Champions League side, with last season’s struggles leaving them in the Europa League this year.

‘Should Liverpool approach Sporting now, the Portuguese side could potentially argue that Liverpool do not meet their criteria for a ‘top European side’ and try to get closer to €15m for Amorim’s departure. It is unlikely, given a good relationship between Sporting and Liverpool, that triggering the €20m clause will be necessary.

‘Liverpool could, of course, just trigger Amorim’s release clause to bypass all negotiations with Sporting but they are expected to try and negotiate if they do proceed.’

