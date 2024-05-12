Liverpool deliver blow to Arsenal in Alexander Isak chase as Reds offer Newcastle £100m alternative

Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have been in fine form for Newcastle this season.

Liverpool could hamper Arsenal in their bid to sign Alexander Isak this summer as the Reds are reportedly ‘eyeing a £100m move’ for one of his Newcastle teammates.

Newcastle paid a club-record fee of around £63m to sign Isak from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022 and he has proven to be a sensational signing, scoring 29 goals in his 48 Premier League appearances for the Magpies.

Mikel Arteta’s heart set on Isak

Saudi-backed PIF have invested heavily since taking control of Newcastle and have cash to burn, but are currently being affected by financial fair play issues.

It’s been widely reported that they will have to sell at least one of their most prizes assets this summer, with Bruno Guimaraes also drawing admiring glances along with Isak.

The Independent clamed last week that ‘Isak is at the top of Arsenal’s list of striking targets for the summer, as Mikel Arteta is now intent on buying the forward that will complete his team’.

It is noted that Newcastle are ‘strongly resistant’ to letting Isak leave so ‘much may depend on whether he agitates to go’.

Liverpool offer FFP alternative

The Daily Star now claim that Liverpool may be about to throw a spanner in the works, by offering Newcastle big money to sign Anthony Gordon.

The winger has been brilliant this season for Eddie Howe’s side, and was recently named Newcastle’s Player of the Season, and his performances are said to have ‘caught the attention of Liverpool scouts’ as they prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp under new manager Arne Slot.

It’s claimed Liverpool would have to fork out something close to £100m to land the 23-year-old, signed from Everton for £45m in January last year.

Amid reports suggesting Arsenal would ready to pay a similar sum for Isak, Newcastle may well be more tempted to see the back of Gordon, as he would represent the more lucrative sale.

It’s not clear whether Gordon himself would entertain an offer from Liverpool – he certainly seems to be enjoying his time at St James’ Park – but the report does note that Gordon is a lifelong Liverpool supporter, having previously been part of their youth setup before moving to Everton at the age of 11.