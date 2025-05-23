According to reports, Liverpool could be ‘forced’ to sell Luis Diaz to FC Barcelona for a ‘bargain’ price this summer as Deco has a ‘clear strategy’.

It is being reported that the Colombia international could leave Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window amid interest from Barcelona.

Diaz‘s form has been up and down this season, but he has been superb during the run-in as he’s grabbed nine goal involvements in his 12 Premier League appearances.

The 28-year-old’s long-term future is in doubt as his current Liverpool contract is due to expire in 2027.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Liverpool’s stance on a new deal, but it appears his form during the run-in has tempted club chiefs to offer him fresh terms in an ‘unexpectated’ decision.

It remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal, though. Barcelona are stepping up interest, with sporting director Deco naming him as a potential signing.

He said: “We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players.

“When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot issued a cheeky response to these comments on Friday morning, saying: “Every club has its own way of doing things.

“You are used to the fact I don’t talk about other players we haven’t signed. I understand he is a big admirer of Luis Diaz, so am I!

“Deco admires a few players, so do I. I like Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.”

Now, a report in Spain claims Deco ‘has an ace up his sleeve’ in the race to sign Diaz, with his ‘main trump card’ to ‘force’ the arrival of the winger at a ‘bargain price’ said to be the ‘player’s own willingness’ to join Barcelona.

Liverpool are currently demanding around 80 million euros (£67m), but he has ‘already rejected renewal offers and has halted talks with the English club, precisely to leave the door open to a transfer to Barcelona’.

Barcelona’s ‘clear strategy’ to seal this ‘dream’ transfer is that ‘Deco believes that the pressure from the player and the contractual situation could work in favour of the Catalan club’.

Should this happen, it is claimed that ‘a figure between 50 and 60 million euros could convince the Reds’ to sell.

The report adds: