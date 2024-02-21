Liverpool blow as Bayern Munich, Tuchel agree to part ways as Alonso becomes ‘absolute top candidate’

Thomas Tuchel has agreed to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season as the Bundesliga giants look to beat Liverpool to Xabi Alonso.

The pressure has been building on the German in recent weeks as results and performances took a turn for the worse this month.

Losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum in the Bundesliga has handed Alonso’s Leverkusen side an eight-point advantage at the top of the standings.

Bayern Munich also lost 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash last week with Tuchel’s side now on three losses in their last three matches.

And now Bayern have released a statement on Wednesday confirming Tuchel’s pending departure at the end of the campaign.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said: “In an open, good conversation we came to the decision to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season.

“Until then, every individual in the club is expressly challenged to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga.

“I also explicitly hold the team responsible. Especially in the Champions League, we are convinced that after the 0-1 defeat in the first leg at Lazio Rome, we will advance to the quarter-finals in the second leg in our fully occupied Allianz Arena with our fans behind us.”

And Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that Leverkusen boss Alonso is now their “absolute top candidate” for the job.

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Xabi #Alonso: The 42 y/o is now the absolute top candidate to replace Thomas #Tuchel at the end of the season As exclusively revealed today: Tuchel will leave Bayern at the end of the season!”

Liverpool will also be competing for Alonso’s signature after Jurgen Klopp announced last month that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the current campaign.

But Liverpool could have a disadvantage with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting that they will only make a decision on a new manager after they have brought in a sporting director.

And Bayer Leverkusen director of sport Simon Rolfes is backing the Bundesliga leaders to hold onto Alonso next season after their success this term.

When asked if Alonso will stay, Rolfes told German outlet Sport1: “Yes I’m sure.

“One is contract constellations. The other thing is how comfortable he feels, the family, himself and that he knows what he has in the club. He also has a very good team, we will have a very good perspective next year and there is no change in the team.”

Rolfes is convinced that the progress they have made this season will convince Liverpool target Alonso and their players to remain at the club and build on their success.

He added: “We will definitely have a top team available next year. These are all points that, in addition to contracts, coaches like Xabi but also players who arouse interest from other clubs often keep us with us.”

On Alonso’s influence at Leverkusen, Rolfes continued: “He surprises me every now and then. What we and he always say internally: Everyone has their role and we have a good squad.

“Everyone has the quality to play a good role. Xabi has the courage to not only commit to an eleven, but also to say: I’ll adapt the system and bring other guys onto the pitch. We are not trapped in the system that is based on how we play football.”

