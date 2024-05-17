According to reports, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the four Premier League clubs interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman has been sensational for Leeds United this season as he has won the Championship Player of the Season award.

The 22-year-old has 21 goals and 10 assists in his 48 appearances across all competitions this season as Leeds narrowly missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League.

On Wednesday night, Summerville got on the scoresheet as Leeds beat Norwich City 4-0 on aggregate to book their place in the Championship play-off final on May 26.

Promotion is vital for Leeds United as a report from The Daily Mail claims ‘they must raise £100m in player sales’ if they fail to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Summerville is said to be the ‘most likely’ to leave after it recently emerged that Liverpool-bound head coach Arne Slot is ‘wild’ about the winger and wants him to be his ‘first signing’.

The Daily Mail claims ‘sources close to top-flight clubs expect a fire sale at Elland Road should they remain in the Championship next season’.

‘Promotion back to the Premier League would ease – yet not entirely alleviate – financial concerns and the need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules. ‘But defeat in the play-off final at Wembley on May 26, would leave Leeds in danger of breaching the EFL’s spending rules, if they do not sell players. Sources say up to 10 could go and would only be replaced by free transfers and loan signings. ‘Dutch forward Summerville, goalkeeper Illan Meslier, winger Willy Gnonto, striker Georginio Rutter and teenage midfielder Archie Gray represent the squad’s most valuable assets, while the club will look to move on former England striker Patrick Bamford. ‘Summerville, 22, has been watched by Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Liverpool in recent months, and he would command a fee in excess of £30m. He has scored 20 times from 47 appearances and was named the Championship Player of the Season last month.’

On Friday afternoon, Slot confirmed that he will replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool ahead of next season.

“I can confirm that I will be a coach at Liverpool next season,” Slot said.

A statement from Feyenoord read: “The final league match of the season against Excelsior next Sunday is officially Arne Slot’s last game as coach of Feyenoord.”

“Immediately after the end of the last game of the season, Feyenoord will organise a farewell moment for Slot, who can look back on a very successful time at De Kuip, with a championship and a cup win, among other things.”

