According to reports, a key Liverpool star could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold in leaving for La Liga this summer with a ‘dream’ transfer on the cards.

Liverpool‘s squad could look very different next season as Arne Slot is expected to start building his own team this summer after Federico Chiesa was their only signing in 2024/25.

The Reds also agreed a deal to land Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will not officially become a Liverpool player until this summer.

Slot has got more out of this Liverpool squad than Jurgen Klopp did during his final season at Anfield, but his team needs a refresh with upgrades needed in various positions.

Liverpool’s summer transfer plans could be altered by exits, with Luis Diaz a contender to join Alexander-Arnold in departing the Premier League champions.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool breaking Manchester City record



While Alexander-Arnold is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, Diaz could join rivals Barcelona with Hansi Flick’s side reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign the Colombian international.

Diaz has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Liverpool over the past year, with Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Pro League also mooted as possible destinations.

However, Diaz has sparkled for Liverpool during the run-in, grabbing nine goal involvements in his last eleven Premier League games.

Diaz’s improved form has boosted his chances of securing a new Liverpool contract with his current deal due to expire in 2027, but he is also attracting interest from Barcelona.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Romano reveals Slot’s side are ‘advancing’ to ‘complete’ second summer signing

👉 ‘We have a space for him!’ – Salah invites ‘phenomenal’ De Bruyne to join him at Liverpool

👉 Brighton vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Over the weekend, a report claimed Barcelona have made Diaz their ‘No.1’ target as he is ahead of Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams in their thinking.

Earlier this month, Barcelona sporting director Deco provided a hint at his transfer plans, with the club “very dependent” on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

He said: “I don’t believe that this team, given its dynamism and joy, will have anyone wanting to leave. We’ve already renewed most of the players, now we need to take care of the ones that are still there.

“Suddenly, we feel very dependent on Raphinha and Lamine. Maybe we need similar players, a solution for them. The squad is quite balanced, and we have a lot of good players in the youth team too.”

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims Diaz is a ‘dream’ signing for Barcelona, who feel the winger ‘fits the profile’ of the player they need to buy this summer.

The report claims Diaz is expected to cost around 80 million euros (around £67m) and he is ‘enticed’ by the prospect of joining the La Liga giants.