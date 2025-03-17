Bayern Munich have reportedly ’emerged as serious contenders’ to sign Virgil van Dijk this summer and are in talks with the Liverpool captain’s agent over a ‘comfortable move’ to the Bundesliga.

Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season along with teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, and while there has been no news of any kind regarding any of their futures, the Reds skipper admitted after the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle that there would be before the end of the campaign.

“Before the end of the season there’s going to be news,” Van Dijk said.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have all been linked with the centre-back, who shows no sign of slowing down at the age of 33, and now former Manchester United scout Mick Brown, who remains very well-connected, claims Bayern have held talks with the Dutchman’s agent over a potential move.

“Bayern Munich have emerged as serious contenders for Van Dijk,” he told Football Insider. “They’re speaking to his agent and seeing whether he would be interested in that move.

“Ultimately, I think money talks. They’ll look at what Harry Kane has done over there since moving away from the Premier League and how well he has performed.

“In comparison to the Premier League, it would be a relatively comfortable move for him to make. He could go there, without the pressure that comes with playing for Liverpool and playing in the Premier League, and just enjoy playing his game.

“But there’s no doubt, if you leave Liverpool and the Premier League to go anywhere else, it’s a step down. It will be up to him to decide whether he makes that move away or stays and competes with Liverpool because no decision has been made yet.”

Van Dijk’s side were deservedly beaten 2-1 by Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday as they were way below their best.

Speaking after the game, Van Dijk encouraged his teammates to turn their attention to “getting the job done” in the Premier League.

“We have to turn this around. It’s how football works: in five days you lose twice and the world is sinking,” Van Dijk said post-match.

“Two weeks before everything was sunshine and rainbows everywhere. The Champions League we couldn’t get it done, this we lost and the FA Cup we got knocked out.

“We have nine games to go and I don’t think there’s any motivation needed to try to get the job done.

“You play for the biggest prize that you work so hard for from the start of the season. No one expected us to be challenging for the Premier League.

“It’s the most difficult prize to get. There’s a lot at stake. There are so many positive and good things to look forward to. We have to work our ass off for it.

“Now everyone goes to their respective countries, play there, hopefully, stay fit, and then we get ready for Everton at home (on April 2) which is going to be tough.”