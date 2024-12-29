Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly edging closer to leaving Liverpool for Spanish giants Real Madrid as ‘everything is agreed’ for this transfer.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract and he is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but it’s been indicated that they are more likely to stick around beyond this season than Alexander-Arnold. A recent report claimed Liverpool are confident of reaching an agreement with the two players.

Alexander-Arnold has always been the most likely of the three Liverpool players to move elsewhere as he is attracting interest from several European giants.

Real Madrid is known to be a big admirer of the right-back, who has reportedly been chosen as their ‘preferred’ long-term replacement for Spain international Dani Carvajal.

It has been suggested that Barcelona could hijack this deal, but a report this week claimed Alexander-Arnold’s final decision is to join Real Madrid as he’s ‘already told Liverpool leaders that his desire is to play’ for Carlo Ancelotti’s side ‘after the latest attempt of the Anfield leaders to achieve a renewal’.

The report claimed:

‘The continuity of the lateral is placed in the impossible in the face of what seems to be evidence, which is none other than the defender seems to have fallen into the arms of seduction and the Madrid spell and also for the fact of living a new experience.’

Now, a report in Spain claims Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid is ‘almost closed’ as he ‘continues to ignore Liverpool offers’ because ‘he wants to go to the Bernabeu’.

The report explains:

‘The signing is at 90%. Practically done. Alexander-Arnold has a foot and a half in Real Madrid. They don’t want to ring bells in Chamartín; not until the signature is stamped. But that aims to happen soon, very soon. ‘Trent continues ignoring Liverpool’s renewal offers and answering calls from Madrid… that yes, he wants to go to the Bernabéu. That has no doubts. And optimism is growing. ‘Everything is agreed, in the absence of signature (with which there will be free rein as of January 1). Countdown.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy recently explained why he thinks Alexander-Arnold will leave and join Real Madrid.

“My gut feeling is that he’s going to go. I think if he were to stay that would probably have been sorted by now,” Murphy said.

“There does seem to be a little bit of contention around certain supporters who think he should stay and he owes the club but the reality is the club have let him get to this position. They should have tied him up a long time ago. It’s a difficult one and quite unusual for Liverpool to have let this one happen. They should learn from it and it shouldn’t happen again.

“I think that if he does go, the majority of Liverpool fans will wish him the best and thank him for an amazing time and what he’s given the club.”