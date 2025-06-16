According to reports, Liverpool face losing one key player ‘within weeks’ as they have set a ‘final deadline’ for him to sign a new contract.

Liverpool massively surpassed expectations during the 2024/25 campaign as Arne Slot seamlessly settled at Anfield, helping the English giants win their 20th Premier League title with four games to spare.

Slot has got more out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad than Liverpool’s beloved former boss, which is especially impressive considering he had off-field issues to deal with.

The Dutchman did an admirable job of squashing transfer speculation amid the constant noise surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who entered the final year of their contracts at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Reds managed to retain Salah and Van Dijk as they penned new two-year contracts, but Alexander-Arnold’s inevitable exit was eventually formalised as he has joined La Liga giants Real Madrid ahead of this month’s Club World Cup.

READ: Five Ballon d’Or transfers contradict Alexander-Arnold claim and could influence Sancho ‘dream’



Liverpool are not messing around this summer’s transfer market as they are plotting a ‘£300m spree’ on signings, but they also face losing some important assets.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah have been linked with exits and they could be followed out the door by Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman was one of Liverpool’s best performers during the 2024/25 campaign, but his future is in doubt as his current contract expires in 2026.

With Konate linked with Real Madrid and PSG, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are keen to avoid a repeat of the Alexander-Arnold situation as they ‘want to resolve his future this summer’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Romano issues clear update on ‘100%’ guaranteed signing with £14.5m transfer complete

👉 Premier League club named ‘favourites to win the race’ to sign Liverpool star

👉 Liverpool ‘cosplaying Real Madrid’ on Wirtz as Man City laugh with Cherki

The report claims Konate ‘could leave within weeks’ as ‘contract talks between the player and club face potential collapse’.

The report explains:

‘The Merseyside club are desperate for a resolution as soon as possible and will not wait until January for a decision – as the 26-year-old will then be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign sides. ‘Konate is still viewed as a key player at Liverpool and they are expected to advance contract negotiations in the upcoming weeks and months – with a final deadline set for the end of this summer window.’

There is good news for Liverpool regarding Florian Wirtz, though.

Multiple respected journalists revealed on Monday afternoon revealed he is due to travel to England this week to have his medical, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the “confirmed plan”.

He tweeted: “Plan confirmed for Florian Wirtz: holiday to finish later this week and then medical tests booked on Friday.

“The agreement between all parties involved is done and sealed since Tuesday, confirmed. Coming soon.”

On Wirtz’s salary, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed: “Florian Wirtz will arrive in Liverpool on Thursday with formalities, including his medical, set to occur Friday.

“Wirtz will fit within #LFC’s existing wage structure earning around €12m per year. Figure could rise to €15m if individual and team performance targets are met.”