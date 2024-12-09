Liverpool have been dealt a blow as Premier League rivals Manchester City are reportedly likely to win the race to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi has been heavily linked with Premier League clubs over the past year. Arsenal were initially mooted as his most likely next destination until Liverpool moved to sign him in the summer.

Liverpool’s summer priority was to sign a new No.6 and Zubimendi was chosen as their preferred target. The Premier League giants were expected to secure his services, but this proposed transfer fell through as the centre-midfielder decided to stick with his boyhood club Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi was subsequently expected to commit his future to Real Sociedad by signing a contract extension, but he is yet to do so and is still being linked with an exit.

Earlier this month, respected journalist David Ornstein indicated that Zubimendi is “more ready” to leave Real Sociedad next year than in the summer.

“This is a player who came close to joining Liverpool last summer, not for the first time he decided to stay with Real Sociedad,” Ornstein said.

“Arsenal have tried previously, Real Madrid, I think, have been linked and others.

“Some people think that his loyalty to La Real will continue to keep him forever.

“But increasingly, in the chats I’ve had, there is an expectation now that the summer, he is more ready in his head to move than before. They’ve had more time to plan.”

However, Man City are expected to challenge Liverpool and others in the race to sign Zubimendi as he is among the mooted replacements for Rodri, who has been ruled out until the end of the season with a serious knee injury.

Over the weekend, a report in Spain claimed Man City boss Pep Guardiola has chosen Zubimendi as the ‘signing to fix’ his side’s ongoing ‘crisis’.

A report from Football Insider claims Man City ‘could blow Liverpool away to agree a January deal’ with Real Sociedad for Zubimendi.