Manchester City have reportedly ‘joined’ Liverpool in the race to sign one of Arne Slot’s top transfer targets in the closing stages of this window.

Liverpool and Man City have been mooted as leading contenders for the Premier League this season and they are also involved in a battle to sign a Premier League star before this transfer window closes on September 1.

The Reds are currently this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, with Man City around trailing Slot’s side by around £150m.

Despite this, the Reds remain in the market for more additions before this transfer window closes and they still have money to spend following the exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah.

Earlier this summer, Liverpool beat Newcastle United to land Hugo Ekitike for around £80m, but they are still interested in Alexander Isak and are reportedly ready to “attack” once Monday’s game between the two sides is out of the way.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will secure Isak before this window closes, while they are also interested in Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi.

The centre-back is in the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace and his value has dropped to around £35m.

Despite this, Guehi is yet to seal a move elsewhere and it’s even been suggested that he would be open to seeing out his contract, thus ensuring he plays regularly ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Still, a transfer remains a possibility, with recent reports suggesting that he is favouring a move to Liverpool over Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Guehi’s proposed move from Crystal Palace to Liverpool is far from certain, with The Daily Star reporting that Man City have ‘joined the race’ for the centre-back.

This is a ‘blow’ for Liverpool as they ‘may not be in pole position’ for Guehi, with Man City ‘now interested’.

It is claimed that Man City would make a move ‘if centre-backs Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake are sold this week’.

The report adds: