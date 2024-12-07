According to reports, Manchester City have ‘opened talks’ to sign Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has interest from four clubs.

Alexander-Arnold is among the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025 as he is about to enter the final six months of his contract.

It remains to be seen whether the England international will commit his future to Liverpool as he is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are understood to be in the market for a right-back as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.

Real Madrid have been mooted as Alexander-Arnold‘s most likely next destination, but other clubs are being linked with him.

Earlier this season, it was reported that Man City have ‘entered the race’ as they need to replace Kyle Walker, who is on the decline and has been criticised for his recent performances.

READ: Postecoglou, Klopp and Arteta among ten Premier League managers we misjudged last season



A new report from Caught Offside claims Man City have ‘opened talks’ to sign Alexander-Arnold, but they face potential competition from three other clubs.

‘Sources have now informed CaughtOffside that title rivals Manchester City are interested in signing the Liverpool right back. They have already opened talks with the player’s representatives, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. ‘Manchester City are looking for alternatives for the right-back position, following the decline of Kyle Walker. One of the prominent names on their list is that of Alexander-Arnold.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Arne Slot to ‘destroy’ club with £100m ‘betrayal’ as FSG ‘prepare double investment’

👉 Liverpool ‘offer’ £33m for long-term Man Utd target in January transfer ‘bargain’

👉 Liverpool ‘eye’ Barcelona transfer for ‘ideal replacement’ as key star ‘could leave’ in ‘domino effect’

‘Meanwhile, Spanish giants Barcelona are prioritising the signing of Alexander-Arnold as well. They are looking for a quality right-back to compete with Jules Kounde. The Liverpool defender is thought to be on the radar of rivals Real Madrid as well. ‘PSG, on the other hand, are considering Alexander-Arnold as an alternative to Achraf Hakimi.’

The report also claims it’s Alexander-Arnold’s ‘preference’ to sign for Real Madrid.