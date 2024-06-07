Liverpool blow as Man Utd ‘willing to immediately pay €60m’ for top Arne Slot target in transfer hijack

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their bid to sign one of Arne Slot’s top targets as Manchester Untied are ‘willing to immediately pay €60m’ to hijack the move.

Slot is looking to put his own stamp on the Liverpool squad having replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and has identified Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners as one of his top targets.

The 26-year-old midfielder played under Slot having come through the AZ Alkmaar academy and a report last month claimed the Dutch coach could be the ‘determining factor’ in the transfer of his compatriot.

Koopmeiners enjoyed an excellent season with Atalanta, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 33 Serie A appearances.

Koopmeiners keen on Premier League move

The 26-year-old is under contract until 2027 but has been strongly linked with a transfer this summer, and admitted in March that he would interested in a move to the Premier League.

It looks like he is very open to a move to the Premier League, admitting in March that he is willing to put up with the poor weather.

“I have told Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer, but there has to be something really nice to swap that for Atalanta just like that,” Koopmeiner said.

“My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but for some clubs in England, I’ll put up with the rain.

“I hope there will be nice options I can think about, and then I hope Atalanta receive a nice amount for me, because I will have had a wonderful time there.”

Watch out for Man Utd

Juventus are also very keen on Koopmeiners but both the Old Lady and Liverpool need to be wary of Manchester United, according to reports in Italy.

It’s claimed the Red Devils are ‘willing to immediately pay a max sum of €60-70m’ for Koopmeiners, though Atalanta would be reluctant to accept such as a bid ad they are covinced the Dutchman’s value will increase after the Euros.

There must also be some doubt over the veracity of those claims given one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘five strict rules’ this summer prohibits United from signing anyone over the age of 25.

