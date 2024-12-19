According to reports, Real Madrid are ‘increasingly confident’ about their chances of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025.

The England international has entered the final year of his contract and he’s one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three to leave amid interest from Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are understood to be in the market for a right-back as they need a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.

Real Madrid are linked with several potential targets, but it’s been reported that Alexander-Arnold is their ‘preferred’ option.

Earlier this week, a report from Caught Offside claimed Liverpool have submitted an ‘improved offer’ as they try to retain Alexander-Arnold beyond the end of this season.

The report claims.

‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Real Madrid have a meeting scheduled for January in order to step up their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, who remains one of their top priority targets. ‘Talks have been ongoing for months, but Real Madrid now hope for an early January meeting with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage in order to speed things up, CaughtOffside understands. ‘Liverpool, for their part, have offered the England international a four-year contract worth around €20m per year, with no final decision from the player yet.’

Despite this, a new report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool have been dealt a potential blow as Real Madrid have become ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Alexander-Arnold, while they have ‘made contact’ over another transfer.