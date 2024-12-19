Liverpool dealt potential blow with Real Madrid ‘confident’ amid ‘improved offer’ as ‘deal slips away’
According to reports, Real Madrid are ‘increasingly confident’ about their chances of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2025.
The England international has entered the final year of his contract and he’s one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.
Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the most likely of the three to leave amid interest from Real Madrid.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side are understood to be in the market for a right-back as they need a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out for the rest of this season with a serious knee injury.
Real Madrid are linked with several potential targets, but it’s been reported that Alexander-Arnold is their ‘preferred’ option.
Earlier this week, a report from Caught Offside claimed Liverpool have submitted an ‘improved offer’ as they try to retain Alexander-Arnold beyond the end of this season.
The report claims.
‘Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Real Madrid have a meeting scheduled for January in order to step up their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, who remains one of their top priority targets.
‘Talks have been ongoing for months, but Real Madrid now hope for an early January meeting with Alexander-Arnold’s entourage in order to speed things up, CaughtOffside understands.
‘Liverpool, for their part, have offered the England international a four-year contract worth around €20m per year, with no final decision from the player yet.’
Despite this, a new report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool have been dealt a potential blow as Real Madrid have become ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Alexander-Arnold, while they have ‘made contact’ over another transfer.
‘CaughtOffside understands that both Liverpool and Real Madrid have made contract offers to Alexander-Arnold, with both clubs offering deals of four years plus the option of a fifth.
‘It might be some time before we learn Alexander-Arnold’s final decision, but Real feel confident about getting this deal done after doing a lot of legwork on landing a top class signing at right-back.
‘As well as Alexander-Arnold, Los Blancos are also keen on strengthening at left-back, and have some big names in their sights in that position as well.
‘Another player who could be a free agent in the summer is Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, though there’s now the sense that this deal is slipping away from Real Madrid, with the Canada international increasingly open to signing a new deal at the Allianz Arena.
‘CaughtOffside understands this has led the Spanish giants to make contact with the entourage of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.’