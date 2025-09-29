According to reports, Liverpool could be on the brink of losing two players as Real Madrid have ‘secured two signings’ after Xabi Alonso’s ‘approval’.

Real Madrid were a thorn in Liverpool‘s side last season as they secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold for a reduced fee before the expiry of his contract in the summer.

Now, Real Madrid have turned their attention to signing a centre-back and are heavily linked with Ibrahima Konate.

Real Madrid are looking for long-term replacements for Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, with William Saliba also mentioned as a target before he penned a new contract to commit himself to Arsenal.

This leaves Konate as a leading contender to join Real Madrid as he is one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in 2026.

Konate was superb alongside Virgil van Dijk last season, but he has rightly been criticised at the start of this campaign as his form has dipped.

Despite this, a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has ‘secured two signings’, with deals for Konate and Como star Nico Paz edging closer.

Perez is said to have ‘more or less decided’ to sign the two players, who have been ‘approved’ by head coach Alonso.

The report explains:

‘Obviously, there’s still time to reverse the decision and cancel some of the deals , but that doesn’t seem likely. Both are highly regarded players at Madrid, and they believe they could be very important starting next season. Both would be delighted to play for the Merengues in the coming years, fully aware of the demands this entails. ‘Konaté hasn’t started the season in the best way with Liverpool, but Real Madrid has no doubts about his potential. It’s normal for him to have other things on his mind.’

Like Alexander-Arnold, Konate moving to Real Madrid feels inevitable and his exit would be a blow.

Following Liverpool’s failed deadline day move for Marc Guehi, the France international is one of three fit and natural centre-backs at Anfield alongside Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Versatile defender Gomez has slipped in the pecking order at Liverpool under Arne Slot as he’s been ravaged by injuries in recent seasons and reports have indicated that he is also likely to leave the Premier League giants next year.

Over the weekend, a report in Spain claimed Gomez has ‘one foot out’ of Liverpool as he is ‘not part of Slot’s plans’ and remains an option for Serie A giants AC Milan.