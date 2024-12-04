Real Madrid are now reportedly planning a double raid on Liverpool as the European giants also look at Ryan Gravenberch as a possible recruit along with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gravenberch has been in sensational form this season having been handed the opportunity to shine under Arne Slot as Liverpool’s No.6.

The Reds agreed a fee with Real Sociedad in the summer for Martin Zubimendi, who was destined to play in that deep-lying role, with the Spain international’s snub and the club’s refusal to sign an alternative a concern for the fans before the season started.

But fears have been entirely assuaged by Gravenberch, who’s played every minute of every game in both the Premier League and Champions League, playing a huge hand in them being at the top of both tables.

His fine form has drawn widespread praise but also the prying eyes of Madrid, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The report states:

‘Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Gravenberch after being impressed with the way he has made himself one of the first names on the Liverpool team sheet following Slot’s arrival in the dugout, according to GMS sources, and last season’s Champions League winners are eyeing a future move for his signature. ‘Although GMS sources have been informed that Real Madrid will not be able to lure Gravenberch away from Liverpool during the fast-approaching January transfer window as his current employers have no interest in sanctioning his departure, interest from the Bernabeu is increasing thanks to his consistent performances this term.’

The La Liga giants would have to pay a pretty penny for the Netherlands international, who only arrived at Anfield in September 2023 and is under contract until 2028, and what’s more, the report insists Gravenberch is very happy at Liverpool under Slot.

The report adds:

‘GMS sources have been told that Gravenberch is very happy at Liverpool and loving life under Slot after the Dutch tactician has given him an opportunity to reignite his Anfield career, which will come as a significant blow for Real Madrid as they toy with the idea of attempting to turn his head further down the line. ‘Gravenberch has no intentions of pushing for a move away from Merseyside after rediscovering his best form at Liverpool, GMS sources understand, but that has not stopped Real Madrid taking a look at him as a potential future recruit as Ancelotti seeks ways to strengthen his squad in the Spanish capital.’

Liverpool won’t be overly concerned by Madrid’s interest in Gravenberch while they look to extend the contracts of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohammed Salah.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein provided an update on their situations on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting the ‘differences’ in the right-back’s case compared to his two teammates.