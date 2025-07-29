According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a blow as they have ‘missed out’ on the ‘next William Saliba’, who has ‘chosen’ his next move.

Liverpool have enjoyed a brilliant summer transfer window, with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong their most notable additions.

The Reds have already landed most of their top summer targets, but they remain in the market for further additions and could take their summer spend beyond £400m by signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

It would be a huge statement if they land Isak, but they reportedly have the funds to make this deal happen as the exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and/or Harvey Elliott will balance the books.

Liverpool may not stop after Isak, though. Recent reports have also indicated that they are in the market for a new centre-back.

This comes amid reports linking Ibrahima Konate with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the expiry of his current contract in 2026.

Crystal Palace standout Marc Guehi has been mooted as Liverpool’s leading target, but they have also been linked with other options, including Nantes starlet Nathan Zeze.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue Un last season and has been capped for France at U21 level.

A report from The Sun claims Zeze has been ‘dubbed the next William Saliba’ and Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Aston Villa, Everton and Bournemouth, have been ‘queuing up’ to sign him this summer.

Despite this, Liverpool have ‘missed out’ as the talented centre-back is ‘closing in’ on a ‘shock move’ to Saudi Pro League side FC Neom.

Bournemouth reportedly ‘tabled a £17m verbal offer’ for Zeze, but he has ‘chosen to take his talents to the Saudi Pro League’.

Zeze is said to have ‘bagged himself a big-money move’ and this is due to be completed in the coming days.

The report adds:

‘It’s NEOM who’ve got the deal done. SunSport can reveal that Zeze will undergo a medical this week, and all that’s left is the formalities before he’s officially unveiled.’

Fortunately for Liverpool, a move for Guehi is still on the table and Arne Slot is due to speak to the England international to ‘offer assurances’.