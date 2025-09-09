According to reports, a Liverpool star leaving to join a European giant is considered a ‘sure thing’ as there is an ‘open secret’ regarding his future.

Liverpool have had a dream summer transfer window as they were comfortably the biggest spending club in Europe, investing around £415m on a significant squad overhaul.

Arne Slot‘s side landed most of their top targets as they landed Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

The exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott raised funds, but they are still short at centre-back.

Liverpool signed Giovanni Leoni in the summer, but they will have a problem if Virgil van Dijk and/or Ibrahima Konate get injured after they missed out on Marc Guehi on deadline day amid Crystal Palace’s failure to land a suitable replacement.

Liverpool are also at risk of losing Konate in January or next summer, as he is in the final year of his contract and is one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent in 2026.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed there is currently “no agreement” between Konate and Liverpool over a new contract, while a move to Real Madrid hinges on one factor.

“So Liverpool, there are still conversations ongoing over the new contract between Konate and Liverpool, but [there is] no agreement at this stage,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It’s not something easy. That story was really with many different moments. In October and November last year, it was quite close, the contract extension verbally was very close, just with some final clauses.

“Then it changed the game around December and January. New discussions on the contract and no agreement. We’ve spent the last six, eight, nine months with no agreement between the parties.”

He added: “What about Real Madrid? Konate, for sure, is on the list of Real Madrid. For sure, he is one of the players they like, and for sure he is one of the players that they would like to bring in in 2026.

“But this will only happen if Konate doesn’t extend his contract at Liverpool.”

Liverpool face a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation with Konate and Spanish outlet Marca claims Real Madrid’s ‘interest’ is an ‘open secret’.

It is also claimed that Liverpool have already admitted defeat behind the scenes, as Konate to Real Madrid is considered a ‘sure thing’.

The report claims: