Liverpool blow as Salah agent provides return timeline with ‘injury more serious than first thought’

Mohammed Salah’s ‘injury is more serious than first thought’ his agent confirmed, as he provided a timeline for the Liverpool star’s return.

Salah suffered a hamstring injury in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday and it was initially thought he would miss just two games, but Ramy Abbas, the forward’s representative took to C to provide a worrying update on Monday.

‘Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games,’ he wrote.

‘His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the UK and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit.’

On Sunday, the Egyptian Football Federation confirmed that Salah will fly back to Liverpool after Egypt’s final group game on Monday night, which saw the Pharoahs qualify for the last 16 along with opponents Cape Verde, who scored a 99th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 and move to the next round.

They said: ‘Salah will attend the Cape Verde game and travel to England afterwards. After carrying out additional examinations in the last hours and after communication between the medical department of the national team and his counterpart at Liverpool, it has been confirmed that the player will return to England to complete his treatment, hoping to catch him in the semi-finals of the CAF Nations Cup in case of qualification.’

Following Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the weekend, Jurgen Klopp offered his verdict on Salah’s situation. The Reds manager said: “That’s the plan (for Salah to return). If that’s already decided 100 per cent I don’t know, but that’s the plan.”

“However long he is out, I think probably everybody sees that it makes sense that he is doing the rehab with us or with our people. That’s the plan, but if that’s now written in stone already, I don’t know.”

Liverpool, who are currently five points clear of Manchester City, face Chelsea and Arenal in the Premier League after Carabao Cup and FA Cup ties in the coming weeks.

