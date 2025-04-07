According to reports, Liverpool have been ‘dealt a fresh blow’ as a proposed deal to sign Wolves centre-midfielder Joao Gomes has become ‘more complicated’.

Liverpool are enjoying a great season as they are well-placed to win their 20th Premier League title, sitting eleven points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven matches remaining.

Despite this, the Reds are expected to be busy in the transfer marker this summer, with replacements potentially needed for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Head coach Arne Slot is also expected to target upgrades in various positions as they could sign a left-back, centre-back, centre-midfielder, winger and/or striker this summer.

Federico Chiesa is the only player they have signed this season, while Valencia and Georgia standout Giorgi Mamardashvili has reached an agreement to join Liverpool ahead of this summer.

READ: Liverpool only have eight players who should ‘definitely’ be there to defend title next season



The emergence of Ryan Gravenberch has reduced Liverpool’s need to sign a new No.6 after they missed out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi during last year’s summer window.

However, the Reds could still sign a defensive midfielder this summer with cover required and £40m-rated Gomes has been mooted as a potential option.

Gomes is also linked with other Big Six sides, but he recently penned a new five-year contract extension to commit to Wolves until 2030.

According to Football Insider, this new development has made a deal for Gomes ‘more complicated’ with Liverpool ‘hit by a roadblock’.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Scholes hits out at ‘sloppy’ star and backs ‘arrogant’ Slot’s side to ‘limp over the line’

👉 Liverpool contract situation looks to be weighing heavy as Fulham take advantage

👉 Carragher claims Liverpool lucky after what ‘VAR missed’ vs Fulham as PGMOL issues statement

The report explains: