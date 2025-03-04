According to reports, Liverpool face a fight with La Liga giants Real Madrid in the race to sign Milos Kerkez from Premier League rivals AFC Bournemouth.

Kerkez has emerged as one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League as he is enjoying a great season for high-fliers Bournemouth.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new left-back this summer as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson and Kerkez is among their preferred options.

The Reds are only eighth in our Premier League net spend table so they will have money to spend this summer and a new report claims Kerkez has been made their ‘new top defender target’ over Antonee Robinson amid one concern.

On Tuesday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Kerkez is “expected” to leave Bournemouth this summer.

READ: Why Liverpool can’t keep Salah, Van Dijk and TAA as three clubs approach financial oblivion



He said: “Milos Kerkez is expected to leave and try a new chapter in the summer as reported in the recent months.

“Liverpool are among the clubs tracking the left back who signed with Fali Ramadani as a new agent this year.”

Liverpool have been mooted as a leading contender in the race to sign Kerkez, but a report in Spain claims Real Madrid are also interested.

Real Madrid are ‘planning a swap deal’ to sign Kerkez as they have ‘set their sights’ on the Liverpool target.

They ‘would be willing to include Fran Garcia in the operation, in addition to a sum of 15 million euros’ to ‘convince’ Bournemouth with their ‘intention’ to sign a new left-back.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool beat Man Utd on three key factors in post-Klopp planning

👉 Liverpool set to offer Bradley lucrative contract extension amid Alexander-Arnold uncertainty

👉 Big Midweek: PSG v Liverpool, Arsenal, Rashford, Postecoglou, Man Utd, Madrid Derby

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola has already given this transfer his ‘go-ahead’. The report claims: