According to reports, Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal have ‘set their target transfer date’ to land Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah next year.

Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have entered the final year of their contracts and it remains to be seen whether they will commit their futures to Liverpool beyond the end of this season.

The Egypt international has performed superbly for Liverpool at the start of this campaign. He provided two assists in his side’s impressive 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night in the Champions League.

The world-class attacker has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in recent years, but it has also been claimed that he is ‘willing’ to leave Liverpool for a European giant.

However, a report from Ben Jacobs for talkSPORT claims Al Hilal have ‘set their target transfer date’ as they are keen for him to feature at next year’s Club World Cup.

Salah’s Liverpool contract does not expire until June 30, but Jacobs believes Al Hilal want him to sign at the start of the month.

“2025 is the target. Al Hilal is the club,” Jacobs said on talkSPORT.

READ: Liverpool nepotism eroding as Slot earns Alonso scalp with dream debut season gathering steam



“The Saudi football federation will be taking FIFA up on this so-called exceptional window ahead of the Club World Cup.

“So they could in theory try and sign Salah between June 1 and 10, which means they’re looking at him for not just the Saudi Pro League but for the Club World Cup.”

Jacobs also reveals two “expectations” about this proposed transfer along with the “one thing that’s changed”.

“All signs are Saudi are going to come back in and if Salah is a free agent then naturally he can get a bigger sign-on fee,” Jacobs added.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 McCoist ‘sticks’ with PL title prediction despite Arsenal’s one ‘big’ issue; Liverpool ‘problem’ identified

👉 Liverpool make ‘sensational exchange’ bid as they offer summer signing for Tottenham target

👉 Liverpool ‘in contact’ with £51m Real Madrid star as ‘godsend’ sees ‘door open’ for January transfer

“Liverpool want him to renew, Saudi are pushing hard. [Saudi Pro League sporting director] Michael Emenalo, who has a good relationship with Mo Salah, is leading the drive.

“So the only thing that’s really changed is the club from Al Ittihad to Al Hilal and the expectation is that Saudi will make a big push.”

He continued: “Another expectation is that the TV rights will change to country-specific in certain territories.

“One of those territories is Egypt, so as a result, if Salah joins, this is also about a return on investment because Egypt will have specific country rights.

“And with Salah there, you would expect the Saudi Pro League to be able to bring in a relatively lucrative deal.

“So Salah to Saudi remains on the cards and Al Hilal is the most likely destination with the Club World Cup in mind.”