According to reports, Liverpool have been dealt a blow as one transfer is ‘off’ following a prolonged negotiation with a European giant.

So far, this summer transfer window has been very successful for Liverpool as they have quickly acquired several key targets.

The Premier League holders have looked to make a statement since clinching their 20th title in Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield, acquiring Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

The Reds are also far from finished this summer, with reports suggesting they remain in the market for a striker, winger and centre-back.

Several exits are also on the cards to balance the books, with Jarell Quansah expected to be the first of several key exits amid reports linking Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz with moves elsewhere.

Nunez’s exit has been inevitable for months as he dropped in the pecking order during the 2024/25 campaign, only making eight starts in the Premier League.

The Uruguay international attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in January as Al-Nassr made a bid before turning to Jhon Duran.

At the time, Liverpool were against letting Nunez leave as they were unwilling to sanction any exits during a title race, but his departure is far more likely this summer.

European sides have joined Saudi Pro League teams in chasing Nunez, with recent reports suggesting Napoli are leading the race to sign him.

However, Romano provided an update on Nunez’s situation on Tuesday afternoon, insisting he “can’t wait forever”.

“In February and March, I was telling you that I expect Darwin Nunez to go and I still expect Darwin Nunez to go with Saudi Pro League clubs also pushing,” Romano said.

“He’s been waiting for Napoli for weeks, but he can’t wait forever, and so it will now depend on Napoli. They’re also negotiating for Lorenzo Lucca from Udinese, but Darwin can’t wait forever and there is strong interest from Saudi Arabia.”

In a further update on Tuesday evening, Romano confirmed that Nunez to Napoli is completely ‘off’ for one key reason.

Romano tweeted: ‘Napoli have informed Liverpool tonight that Darwin Nunez deal can be considered off.

‘Napoli will sign Lucca as new striker despite Nunez opening doors to the move, fee considered too high.

‘Nunez, still expected to leave #LFC this summer with Saudi clubs and more keen.’

Romano has also revealed that Liverpool have received a new ‘approach’ for Nunez from the Middle East. He added: ‘Saudi Pro League top clubs make initial approach to sign Darwin Nunez… while he’s been waiting for Napoli for 1 month.

‘Napoli close to signing Lucca as new striker, it was Darwin’s fav destination.

‘Saudi clubs prepared to tempt him again now after deal close last January.’