Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a potential blow as Trent Alexander-Arnold is “seduced” by the idea of signing for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold‘s long-term Liverpool future is in doubt as he is about to enter the final six months of his contract. He is one of the 20 best footballers who could become a free agent in 2025.

Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold is perhaps more likely to leave amid interest Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are in the market for a right-back as they need to acquire a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out until the end of the season with a serious knee injury.

Sky Sports reporter Reddy has provided an update on Alexander-Arnold’s situation and has indicated that is has been “seduced” by Real Madrid.

“I think with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, it’s been so unequivocal that they want to stay. They’ve never given any indication otherwise,” Melissa Reddy said on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast.

“To my knowledge, there’s been no negotiations with any external clubs.

“That is the inverse with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], because Real Madrid are heavily invested in getting him.

“He is seduced by that idea and you can’t really blame him for being so. He’s achieved quite a lot with Liverpool.

“In the interviews he’s given recently, some of the statements he’s been putting out, it’s very much like I’m listening to Real’s sales pitch given back to me.”

While it’s been reported that Salah is likely to pen a contract extension, German reporter Christian Falk says Liverpool are monitoring the market for a replacement and one candidate has become a “serious issue”.

“Superstar and living in Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is currently not leaving a TV camera untouched to complain that FC Liverpool haven’t made an offer for a new contract yet,” Falk said.

“His contract expires in the summer and Liverpool are actually already looking for a follow-up. Omar Marmoush has already been a hot topic at Liverpool as an Egyptian for an Egyptian as a follow-up, but now it’s clear that Leroy Sané is a serious issue at Liverpool.

“I’ve heard that Liverpool are looking for a player with experience, so a talent who could immediately follow in the footsteps of Salah, and Leroy Sané has already been introduced.

“You think he could do it, but nothing has happened at Bayern at the moment. No deal, no offer from Bayern. Leroy Sané would expect a €3-5m discount on money in Bavaria, but first they want to wait until the new year. They’re waiting, nothing will happen before Christmas, that’s why Liverpool are in a tight spot.”