Liverpool board identify ‘leading candidate’ as Edwards rejects Reds amid £12m Man Utd demand

Liverpool have identified West Ham transfer chief Tim Steidten as their top target to become their new sporting director, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp announced last week that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, while Liverpool also revealed that sporting director Jorg Schmadtke would be stepping down him his role at the end of the January transfer window.

Reflecting on Schmadtke’s time at Liverpool, Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon told the Reds’ official website: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to Jorg for the important role he has played since joining Liverpool last summer.

“He has made a valuable contribution, both in terms of the support he provided to Jürgen Klopp and the assistance and guidance given to our outstanding football operations department.

“As well as departing with our appreciation for his efforts, we would also like to take this opportunity to offer Jorg and his family our very best wishes for the future.”

Reacting to the news, Schmadtke said: “Liverpool is a very special club so to have had the opportunity to work here has been a huge honour for me, even though I knew from the outset that it would only be for a short period.

“I would like to thank everyone – the owners, manager, staff, players and fans – for the support I have been given and offer my best wishes for the rest of this season.”

It was confirmed by multiple reports yesterday that former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has rejected a return to Anfield with Fabrizio Romano confirming the 44-year-old is just “happy with what he’s doing now”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Michael Edwards was approached over a return to Liverpool in an even more senior role than he had previously. Edwards is happy with his current job, this is basically the reason.

“He has no intention to return, it’s not about the role but just happy with what he’s doing now. I can’t predict when we will see him back in football, or at which club, as he’s very satisfied with his current situation.”

And the Daily Mail are now claiming that West Ham ‘are braced for an approach from Liverpool to poach highly-rated sporting director Tim Steidten after the January transfer window’.

The West Ham transfer chief has ’emerged as a leading candidate to occupy the sporting director role’ after Edwards turned down an offer from the Reds.

Steidten, who has previously worked at Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen in Germany, was praised for the signings of James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez in an effort to replace Declan Rice in the summer.

Liverpool target Edwards has been linked with Manchester United too as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to make changes to the Old Trafford club’s recruitment department.

Football Transfers insist that Man Utd ‘approached’ Edwards but ‘his demands of £12million per year put them off’ as they move onto other targets.