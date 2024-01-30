Liverpool ‘bombshell’ as Euro giants eye ‘immediate signing’ to ‘take advantage’ of post-Klopp misery

Real Madrid are hoping to ‘take advantage’ of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool by attempting to sign Virgil van Dijk, according to reports.

Klopp announced late last week that he will leave Anfield at the end of the current season after nine years managing the Reds.

That has led to speculation about who could replace the former Borussia Dortmund manager at Liverpool, while there have also been rumours about Klopp’s next destination.

There could be big changes at Liverpool in the summer, similar to when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger left Manchester United and Arsenal respectively, with the future of some of Klopp’s key players up in the air.

Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all in the final 18 months of their contracts at Anfield and there’s speculation that some of Klopp’s regulars could depart.

Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Real Madrid have dropped a ‘bombshell’ on Liverpool by attempting to ‘take advantage’ of the potential post-Klopp misery by eyeing a move for Van Dijk.

It is claimed that the La Liga giants will ‘go for his immediate signing’ with the future of several Liverpool stars ‘shrouded in uncertainty’ after the news about Klopp’s departure.

Van Dijk, who has been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since joining the Reds from Southampton in 2018, is the defender Real Madrid ‘needs’ and will ‘look to make a splash next summer trying to acquire his services’.

The Netherlands international put his future at Liverpool in doubt on Monday with his comments about Klopp leaving Anfield in the summer.

“The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known,” Van Dijk said. “To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change.

“I’m very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation.

“It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era – I am still part of it that’s why I don’t like to talk about it – and that is my main focus.

“Hopefully we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”

Asked whether he saw himself being part of the next era, Van Dijk added: “That’s a big question. I don’t know.”

Liverpool beat Norwich City 5-2 in their first match since the news about Klopp went public and Van Dijk insists nothing will be different in the remaining matches this season.

“Nothing has really changed. Obviously things will change at the end of the season and in the new season but at the moment it doesn’t and we have to keep doing the same things,” Van Dijk continued.

“It’s easier said than done but I sense the rest of the boys think like that as well and it is the job for me to ensure we keep it that way.

“We are all human beings and we have emotions – some players feel different about the manager’s announcement than others.

“That’s absolutely normal because everyone thinks in different ways but I didn’t notice the professionalism being dropped or the level of standard. The training sessions I have seen in the last couple of days were not different than before.

“For the boss it (the Norwich game) was a bit different but for us it was to make sure we got to the next round with some players coming back from injury and now we focus on Wednesday.

“We can speak about the situation, about what will happen next year, every week but it doesn’t change, it’s noise we don’t need and that’s why we focus on getting the job done and that’s why I feel nothing has changed.

“It is still the same but at the end of the season there will be different things happening of course, but that is for the club to sort out.”