According to reports, Liverpool have made a ‘bombshell move’ as they look to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, who is their next ‘top target’.

Liverpool have moved quickly to acquire their top summer targets, with their summer spend to reach around £170m once Milos Kerkez joins Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi in joining the Premier League giants this week.

These deals make the Reds this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe so far, but they are far from finished and could still make a few more key signings.

With Arne Slot’s side set to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, they are expected to sign a new centre-back and are reportedly pursuing Crystal Palace standout Marc Guehi, who is about to enter the final year of his contract.

The Reds are also on the lookout for a new striker, with all indications suggesting Darwin Nunez is certain to leave during this summer’s window.

Nunez has failed to live up to expectations following his £64m move to Liverpool from Benfica and they need a quality upgrade on the Uruguay international.

Liverpool are linked with several options, including Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen, but Isak has become their next ‘top target’ as they plot an audacious raid on Newcastle United.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Isak put his injury issues behind him to cement himself as one of the best strikers in the world, grabbing 27 goals and six assists in 42 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions.

The Magpies are under less pressure to sell valuable assets this summer than during the 2024 window, as they feared breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules. This means they can afford to play hardball over Isak’s valuation, which will be huge as he remains under contract until 2028.

A recent report claimed Isak could cost as much as £200m this summer, but Liverpool seem intent on at least trying to sign the Newcastle standout.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims the Reds are ‘preparing another bombshell’ transfer after Wirtz and have ‘made an ambitious move’ for Isak.

Liverpool are said to be ‘preparing an offer worth 120 million euros’ (around £102.5m) for Isak, which will presumably need to be increased if they are to have any hope of signing him this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already poured cold water on reports linking Isak to Liverpool, as this is a “very difficult” deal.

He said: “Liverpool would try to go for Isak [if he became available], but at the moment I don’t have this feeling.

“The club too, from what I’m hearing, see it as a very, very difficult deal.”