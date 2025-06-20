Liverpool have reportedly learned in talks with the agent of Alexander Isak that the Newcastle striker ‘is interested’ in joining them, and they’ll move for him if they feel a deal can be done.

The Reds have long been linked with the signing of Isak. They and Arsenal are both said to see the Newcastle striker as their ‘dream target’ for the No.9 position.

He has surpassed 20 Premier League goals in both of his past two seasons, so that’s unsurprising. Currently, it looks it will be an issue for Liverpool or Arsenal to land Isak, given he’s on a good Newcastle contract, and will play Champions League football next season.

But the Reds seem to be given a boost from the Swede himself. A well-respected and followed Liverpool account on X, Red Memorabilia, has reported that Liverpool are in direct contract with his agent, and it’s been revealed Isak ‘is interested’ in signing for them.

They will reportedly move for the Swede if a deal can be done with Newcastle, and if that fails to materialise, they’ll go after Hugo Ekitike.

There is, of course, still the issue of coming to an agreement with the Magpies for Isak. Liverpool have just paid north of £100million to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, and it’s believed more than that would have to be offered to Newcastle for Isak to move.

Transfer insider David Ornstein said: “Liverpool’s perspective is it might be worth trying nonetheless, and what I’m told they are prepared to do – as they did with Wirtz – is offer Newcastle United a guaranteed £100m and then a package overall that may even surpass the £116m that Liverpool have agreed with Leverkusen for Wirtz.

“Naturally, Liverpool know that this is a difficult deal to pull off. Newcastle insiders insist that with UCL football, they hold all the cards.

“Isak is well paid and contracted, and maybe even an offer only of over £150m, even closer to £200m, might change Newcastle’s mind. Liverpool may still try for Alexander Isak before moving onto another target.”

If Isak cannot be signed, alternative option Ekitike will still command a large fee, but not quite as much as the Newcastle man.

It has been well reported that Eintracht Frankfurt will demand a €100million (£85.7m) fee for Ekitike, who scored 22 goals in all competitions last season. Either way, Liverpool will be getting a man in good goalscoring form.

