Liverpool could be set for a huge blow over the summer with Virgil van Dijk now set to leave Anfield, according to the latest reports.

The Reds are having a great season in the Premier League with Arne Slot leading them to the summit of the table after 29 matches and only one defeat.

It would take a big collapse for Liverpool to even allow second-placed Arsenal back into the title race at any point during the final nine games of the season.

Despite their great performances in the Premier League, the Reds now look likely to lose some players in the summer with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

Some other players in Slot’s squad have also been linked with moves away and now Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Liverpool face a ‘bombshell’ as captain Van Dijk ‘will leave’ Anfield when his contract expires.

The Netherlands international ‘faces his final months as a Liverpool player’ with ‘no progress in negotiations for his continuation’ and now ‘everything points to the Dutch centre back leaving Anfield’.

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the two clubs showing the most interest in a deal to sign the former Southampton centre-back in the summer.

On Atletico’s interest, Fichajes adds:

‘One of the teams that has made a strong entrance into the race for his signing is Atlético de Madrid . The Colchoneros are looking to strengthen their defense with a player with experience and leadership, characteristics that fit perfectly with Van Dijk’s profile. ‘Cholo Simeone believes the Dutchman’s solidity could be key to improving the level of his defense, especially after the defensive difficulties shown this season. However, the competition to secure his services is fierce.’

On PSG, the report continues:

‘PSG has a strong lead in the fight for the defender. The Parisian side, looking to bolster its defense with a top-tier player, has taken the lead in negotiations and has a key factor: Luis Enrique. ‘The Spanish coach has already been in contact with the player to express his interest and explain the role he would play in the team. The French club’s ambition to win the Champions League is another attraction that could tip the balance in their favor. ‘The final decision will depend on several factors, including the sporting project that appeals most to him and the financial terms offered. What is clear is that, barring an unexpected turn of events, Van Dijk’s future lies far from Liverpool, with a new challenge on the horizon.’

Liverpool icon John Barnes thinks Van Dijk is still “the most likely” to stay and renew his contract Anfield out of the three key out-of-contract stars.

Barnes told Poker Scout: “I think Virgil is probably the most likely and then Mo after that, and I think Trent is probably the least likely to stay. We’d like all three of them to stay.

“With Virgil, if you’re looking at his stage of his career now, particularly the player he actually is, it makes sense for him to stay.

“Mo is a different kettle of fish because of the age. With the profile he has, you’re looking at Saudi Arabia. I don’t think that is somewhere Virgil would go. I think the Real Madrid situation for Trent, at his age he may feel he needs to take the opportunity.

“I think in order of importance for us, for the short term it’s important to keep Virgil, because of the centre-back situation. We’ve got good young centre-backs that need guidance.

“From an attacking perspective, you’ve got Gakpo, Diaz, Jota. At right-back, you’ve got Conor Bradley. I think in terms of importance, I think Virgil will be the most important one to keep, then Mo and then Trent. But we want players who want to play for Liverpool so if they want to go, thank you very much for what you’ve done, you’ve been great servants.

“As long as they do what Henderson did in his last year, and Fabinho and Mane and Firmino, right till the last minute they gave 100% for the club then they left. I’ve got no problem with that at all.”

