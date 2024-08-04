According to reports, Liverpool are confident they will still be able to sign Newcastle United and England star Anthony Gordon this summer.

Gordon was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season as he grabbed 11 goals and 10 assists in his 35 appearances.

Despite this, Gordon came close to leaving Newcastle earlier this summer amid interest from Liverpool.

Newcastle were willing to sanction his sale to reduce their chances of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules before they performed a U-turn at the last minute.

A cash-plus-player swap deal was discussed between the two clubs, with Joe Gomez and/or Jarell Quansah discussed as options to head in the other direction.

The deal fell through after Newcastle brought money in by selling Eliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively, but reports linking Gordon with a move to Liverpool are not going away.

It has been widely reported that Gordon was in favour of the move as he supported Liverpool as a kid and ESPN reporter Mark Ogden has tipped the winger to join Arne Slot’s side this month.

He said: “Anthony Gordon is a player that Liverpool like and I think that deal might happen before the window closes at the end of August, definitely.

“Newcastle would get the money to come in and add to the squad in terms of signing players. Like a lot of clubs, they’re not struggling with PSR, but they need to move people around.

“Liverpool are keen on Anthony Gordon. Anthony Gordon I’ve been told is keen on going to Liverpool. We’ve got a month to go before the window closes and Liverpool need to get some players in.”

A new report from GiveMeSport claims Gordon joining Liverpool is ‘still possible’ as their ‘interest is failing to disappear’.

The report provides a ‘huge factor’ which could lead to Gordon signing for Liverpool, who ‘believe that can land him if they make a huge push’.

‘GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that a bid for Gordon’s services from Liverpool is still possible, with their interest over a deal failing to disappear after a move was made to sign him over a month ago. ‘There is still just under a month to go in the transfer window, and Gordon’s head was turned earlier in the market – so much so, that Liverpool believe that they can land their man if they made a huge push to secure his signature. ‘Sources have stated that it is worth remaining open-minded over a move for Gordon coming back around again.’

