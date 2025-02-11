According to reports, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has picked out a key factor behind his ‘next career decision’ amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah is in the final few months of his Liverpool contract and he could become a free agent at the end of this season.

Liverpool pair Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat as all three players are among the 20 best footballers who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

32-year-old Salah looks to have much more in the tank as he’s been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

He has 26 goals and 18 assists in his 34 appearances in all competitions this season and Liverpool are keen for him to commit his future to the Premier League giants beyond the end of this season.

Earlier this week, a report from GiveMeSport claims Liverpool would ‘allow’ Salah leave ‘early’ if he decides to pursue a move to the Saudi Pro League.

‘Liverpool will allow Salah to leave his current deal early if he doesn’t extend, and without cost to Hilal, if he chooses to exit Anfield for Saudi. ‘Right now, Saudi dealmakers are simply doing their due diligence, knowing clarity on Salah’s future is expected relatively soon. Liverpool and Salah are yet to find common ground on a contract length or wage, but talks are nonetheless described as positive by sources within the club. ‘Hilal believe Salah will only join them if he leaves Liverpool, making it a straight choice between the two clubs, although several European suitors are also alert to his situation. PSG have consistently denied holding talks with Salah, although their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi does enjoy a close friendship with him.’

Now, Caught Offside claims ‘suggestions that Al Ittihad are waiting for Salah and arguably see it as a foregone conclusion that he will be the poster boy for the league from the start of the 2025/26 campaign could be wide of the mark.’.

There is also a breakdown of contract details and interest from PSG as one detail ‘delights’ Liverpool with Salah keen to ‘win the Ballon d’Or’.