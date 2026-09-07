Lamine Camara has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool appear more likely than Chelsea to sign AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara next year.

Camara had a rollercoaster end to this summer’s transfer window, with the talented midfielder missing out on a move to Chelsea.

Monaco opened the door to selling Camara to Chelsea on deadline day because Folarin Balogun’s move to Everton looked set to collapse over a failed medical, and they needed a big-money sale to raise funds.

However, the Ligue Un side pulled the plug at the eleventh hour after Everton returned to the negotiating table for Balogun with mere minutes of the window remaining. Ultimately, though, the two players ended up remaining at Monaco.

Unsurprisingly, this really angered Chelsea, who have been left short of options in midfield. Camara was their leading option to replace Enzo Fernandez, who was sold to Man City on deadline day for around £125m.

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Chelsea are now expected to re-enter the market for a midfielder in January, but they may not sign Camara.

This is partly because it has emerged that Liverpool are also in the running for Camara and they could step up their interest in the coming months.

Liverpool had the chance to sign Camara in the summer, but they opted against targeting him at the time because they focused on improving their defence and attack with the signings of Bradley Barcola, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet.

But the Reds are likely to turn their attention to improving their midfield next year, and journalist Ben Jacobs has shed light on why they could now be ahead of Chelsea in the running to sign Camara.

Liverpool given double boost with ‘relationship broken’ and ‘dream’ move decided.

In a report for GiveMeSport, Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea’s ‘relationship with Monaco is broken’ following the drama on deadline day, and there is ‘no guarantee’ that they will make a fresh move for Camara.

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Jacobs also notes that Liverpool are ones ‘to watch’ for Camara, who still ‘dreams’ of moving to the Premier League.

The report explained:

‘Liverpool are another Premier League club to watch. Sources have told GMS that senior Liverpool figures made a series of calls, including on deadline day, to inform Camara he was high in their thinking for 2027 if he didn’t join Chelsea. ‘Liverpool never intended to add another midfielder following the departure of Curtis Jones to Inter. The only way they would have bid for Camara over the summer is if Alexis Mac Allister had departed. Camara still dreams of making a move to the Premier League and leaving Monaco in January is not discounted.’

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