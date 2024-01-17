Liverpool boost as Mbappe ‘final decision’ is mooted after ‘turning down offer’ to depart Euro giants

According to reports, Premier League giants Liverpool ‘cannot be ruled out’ of the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from Ligue Un champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe‘s long-term future is unclear as his current PSG contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

The opportunity to sign the France international on a free transfer will be an enticing one for elite clubs who can afford him and it has consistently been suggested over the past couple of months that Liverpool or Real Madrid are his most likely destinations.

Real Madrid are perhaps in a better position to land Mbappe as they would be able to offer him a better wage than Liverpool. But they reportedly have their eye on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as an alternative after being spurned by the PSG standout on multiple occasions over the past few years.

Liverpool meanwhile could opt to bring Mbappe in as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is likely to be pursued by Saudi Pro League clubs in the summer after Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m during last year’s summer transfer window.

“I can definitely see why Kylian would want to join Liverpool, but are they going to break the bank for him?” Johnson said in an interview with Betfred.

“It kind of goes against their transfer policy. Is he worth breaking the bank for? Absolutely, but it all depends on whether Liverpool are prepared to do it because everything they do is so calculated and structured, but to get this one over the line, you’ve got to forget about what the stats and the calculator says.

“You’re going to need deep pockets. I can definitely see why the player would want the move and if Liverpool want to do it, then I’m sure every fan in the country will want to see him in the Premier League.

“If Liverpool are going to save money on a potential £150 million transfer fee, I’m sure Mbappe’s agents will be asking for half of that for themselves and the player, so the deal will be astronomical even if it’s on a free transfer. It’s going to be expensive either way.”

A report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool and Real Madrid are ‘hovering’ and ‘waiting for Mbappe’s final decision’.

Mbappe ‘will likely make up his mind about his future in February or March’, with it suggested that ‘PSG’s progress in the Champions League is looking crucial to his thinking’. The report adds.