Liverpool boost as Parish hints at Guehi sale with ‘formal offer’ from Reds incoming

Liverpool have received a transfer boost after Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish hinted that Marc Guehi could be sold this summer.

The Reds have been active in the transfer market this summer after the Liverpool board put their full weight behind Arne Slot, who delivered the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

New signings Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike were all on display as Liverpool lost the Community Shield final on Sunday to Crystal Palace on penalties.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a penalty to cancel out Ekitike’s brilliant opener for the Reds before Frimpong’s cross from the right went straight into the net to give Liverpool a 2-1 half-time lead.

Ismaila Sarr scored 13 minutes from time to take the match to penalties and Crystal Palace won the shootout 3-2 with Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott all missing their spot-kicks.

But Liverpool could still sign one of Crystal Palace’s star players this summer with the Eagles’ chairman Parish admitting that Guehi could be sold unless he signs a new contract.

Parish said: “We’d have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both.

“We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.”

Palace manager Oliver Glasner has been critical of the club’s summer transfer activity and Parish added: “It’s difficult. We have an outstanding 15 or 16 players, trying to get that level of quality in is hard. The prices – at the end of the day we’re Crystal Palace.

“The money at every football club is finite at some point. We will do what we can, try and help where we can. We all want to be better at football and we will try and do what we can.”

A report on Sunday claimed that Liverpool are set to ‘reignite talks’ over Guehi with the Reds ‘in the market for a new centre back after Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen left them with just three senior options in that position.’

And Spanish website Fichajes claims that Liverpool ‘could submit a formal offer in the coming days’ for Guehi with Crystal Palace still looking for a fee of around £45m to sell.