According to reports, Liverpool are ‘following’ France international Rayan Cherki and Ligue Un side Lyon have ‘set their starting price’.

The 21-year-old was close to joining the Premier League in the summer. Fulham reportedly had an agreement in place to sign the Lyon star but this transfer fell through.

The versatile attacking midfielder has caught the eye at the start of this campaign, grabbing two goals and three assists in his eleven appearances in all competitions.

Cherki‘s impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign is fuelling speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League ahead of the winter transfer window.

Earlier this week, a report in Spain claimed Chelsea had ‘matched’ Liverpool’s offer for Cherki, who could be sold in January as his current Lyon contract expires in 2026.

A new report in France claims Liverpool are ‘following’ Cherki, but they face competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is also noted that Lyon have ‘set’ their affordable ‘starting price’ for the attacking midfielder.

‘OL have set a starting price for negotiations at €30 million, we were told. ‘Other sources at the club are talking to us about a minimum amount between €30 and €35 ​​million to try to get the Lyon player.’

Liverpool are also expected to be in the market for a new centre-back in the coming months and a report from Caught Offside says they have joined Tottenham Hotspur in being ‘keen on a surprise swoop’ for Fulham newbie Joachim Anderson.

The Denmark international left Crystal Palace to join London rivals Fulham in one of the summer’s shock deals for around £30m.

Anderson could soon be on the move again as he is being ‘considered’ by Liverpool and Spurs. The report explains.