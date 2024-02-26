Zinedine Zidane ‘chooses’ next club amid claim he’s ‘tempted’ to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

According to reports, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has ‘chosen’ his next club amid claims he’s interested in replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The 1998 Ballon d’Or winner was a remarkable footballer and he’s turned into a bloody good manager.

Zidane has previously had two spells at Real Madrid and helped them win the Champions League three times and La Liga twice. He has been out of work since departing the Spanish giants at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 51-year-old was expected to return to management by now but he is yet to be lured into a comeback despite previously being heavily linked with Manchester United.

Last month, it was claimed that Zidane ‘could be tempted’ by a move to Liverpool. L’Equipe journalist Nabil Djellit said: “You have to look at the market in England. Liverpool, Manchester United. They can be challenges that could interest him even if, until very recently, he declined the possibility of going to the Premier League.

“However, maybe he could be tempted by the best league in the world. He’s won with Real Madrid, the best club in the world, three Champions Leagues, no one had done it before. He could also, if (the France national team job) takes a while (to free up), want to try out in the Premier League. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

But according to German outlet BILD (via Fichajes), Zidane could be in line for a move to Bayern Munich as he has ‘chosen’ the Bundesliga giants as his ‘next destination’.

Bayern Munich are looking for a new manager as it’s been confirmed that Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of this season.

Reports claiming Zidane is interested in a move to Bayern Munich will be welcomed by Liverpool as it’s been indicated that the two European giants are fighting to appoint Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Last week, Alonso was asked about the reported interest in him from Liverpool and Bayern Munich. He told reporters: “Maybe you have some questions about my future, but I’m sorry, I have nothing new to say. I wanted to say that beforehand.

“Right now I’m the (Leverkusen) coach. That’s for sure. I have nothing new to say for the future. We will see. It’s normal that there are questions, but it’s off topic now. Now is not the time for me to talk much about it.”

Germany legend Lotthar Matthaus meanwhile has encouraged Alonso to pick Bayern Munich over Liverpool.

“It’s normal that you have to be interested in Xabi Alonso,” Matthaus told Bild. “If they didn’t take care of him, they would make the next mistake.

‘The task in Munich would be more rewarding than that in Liverpool to become the successor to the revered Jurgen Klopp.”